Qatar, UAE and Taiwan: Top 3 safest countries in the world





The holidays are here, and everyone needs some 'me time' every now and then, however, travelling solo may not always be the safest option.

If you're looking to catch a flight and not feelings, take a look at the top three safest countries for solo travelers, according to Numbeo's mid-year Safety Index.

Number 1: Qatar

Doha, Qatar. (Image by Image by Konevi from Pixabay.)

Number 2: United Arab Emirates

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Picture: © Tomas Marek/123rf.com

Number 3: Taiwan

Taipei, Taiwan. (Image by Walkerssk from Pixabay)

Some tips for solo travelers:

Stay aware and alert of your surroundings

Ensure that you've done extensive research about where you're going

Set enough money aside just in case of emergency while you're on your holiday

Make sure your family knows where you are just in case anything should happen

Have your medical aid sorted out before you leave

Stay organised