Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations?





Clement Manyathela spoke to Tholakele Mnganga, Eyewitness News Sports presenter, Peter Stemmet, Al Jazeera Sports Journalist, and Mahlatse Mphahlele, TimesLive Sports Reporter.

The world cup final will take place with Argentina playing France .

The tournament has had number of shocking upsets.

Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari scores against Argentina in their Fifa World Cup Group C match on 22 November 2022. Picture: @FIFAWorldCup/Twitter

The tournament in Qatar came with a number of unforgettable moments, both on and off the field.

From shocking upsets, such as Saudi Arabia beating Argentina, to objections over Qatar’s human rights, this has been a tournament with plenty to discuss.

According to Stemmet, the buildup to this World Cup was very similar to the buildup to South Africa's 2010 World Cup in that there was a lot of negative international media attention.

He said that for both tournaments the media predicted doom and gloom but, in both cases, the host country delivered an excellent world cup.

I felt that just like we exceeded expectations and delivered a great tournament 12 years ago, this country was going to deliver a great tournament this time around and that, in my opinion, is exactly what has ended up happening. Peter Stemmet, Al Jazeera Sports Journalist

Mnganga said that if you are just getting interested in this sport this was the perfect world cup, with a number of surprise victories.

It has shown that there is a certain level of equality between the nations. Tholakele Mnganga, Eyewitness News Sports presenter

She added that what stood out prior to the tournament what stood out to her was that the players and coaches were asked to speak out on Qatar’s human rights record and defend the tournament.

Mphahlele added that it had been known for years that the tournament would be hosted in Qatar this year despite the nations politics which many objected too shortly before the cup.

You sort of have to juxtapose the two to say although it is a beautiful country they have got serious issues. Mahlatse Mphahlele, TimesLive Sports Reporter

The World Cup final will take place on Sunday 18 December between Argentina and France.

This article first appeared on 702 : Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations?