Top 5 most dangerous countries in the world: You guessed it, SA is on the list





Everyone wants their Eat, Pray, Love moment, especially now that most people are on holiday.

If you're embarking on this journey as a solo traveller, here are the top 5 most dangerous countries in the world to avoid or rather visit with a group of people, according to the 2022 mid-year Crime Index.

Number 1: Venezuela

Caracas, Venezuela. Picture: © beingbonny/123rf.com

Number 2: Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea flag. Picture: theflagshop.co.uk

Number 3: Afghanistan

© tommaso79/123rf.com

Number 4: South Africa

Officially known as the Motlatse canyon, the Blyde River Canyon is the third largest canyon in the world

Number 5: Honduras

Honduras flag. Picture: www.wikipedia.com.

Tips for solo travelers:

Travel with a group of friends if you don't feel confident traveling alone

Be aware and alert of your surroundings

Be cautious when posting on social media especially if you're posting your live locations

Have a good lock and an inventory of everything you've packed

