What has caused the rising trend of semigration to Cape Town?
Clarence Ford spoke to Gregor Klotz, director at Axis Property.
-
Many wealthy people are choosing to buy property in Cape Town.
-
Klotz said they are seeing a number of international buyers as well as South Africans.
Cape Town has become a popular destination for those who have money to spend and want to settle somewhere in South Africa.
Klotz said it is not just South Africans settling in the city, but it has also become popular for people living in other parts of the world who have fallen in love with the city’s charms.
His property group recently sold one of their luxury garden apartments to a South African buyer who is living in the UK, for R27.5 million
He added that Cape Town is gaining global recognition as a top destination.
I think people who come here from all over the world realise that Cape Town just has that special quality.Gregor Klotz, director at Axis Property
According to Klotz we are likely to see a trend of younger people coming down to Cape Town to stay for months at a time to take advantage of the scenery and lifestyle.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/handmadepictures/handmadepictures1706/handmadepictures170600148/80871824-cape-town-south-africa-aerial-view-shot-from-a-helicopter.jpg
More from Lifestyle
"It's extraordinary", says Pippa Hudson as she takes on Antarctica
Pippa Hudson speaks to Abongile Nzelenzele live from Antarctica.Read More
WATCH (if you dare): Divers encounter 7-metre anaconda underwater
A video has resurfaced of two scuba divers coming face-to-face with a seven-metre green anaconda in Brazil's Formoso river.Read More
[VIDEOS] Hotel's vertical aquarium bursts, 1m litres of water floods streets
A huge vertical aquarium in Berlin's Radisson Blu burst on Friday, washing 1 500 fish and debris into the lobby and out onto the streets.Read More
Goodbye summer, hello winter, Pippa Hudson is off to Antarctica!
Bags are packed and passport is ready. Pippa Hudson is off to Antarctica and we're following her every step of the way.Read More
Concerning disruptions at exam marking centres being investigated by DBE
Africa joined by Elijah Mhlanga, DBE Spokesperson on the disruptions in the marking centres in KwaZulu-Natal, teachers not paid.Read More
Planned surgeries in Europe's largest hospital cancelled as winter viruses rise
One of Europe’s largest hospitals, the Charité, has canceled all planned surgeries as it grapples with a wave of winter illnesses.Read More
No COVID vaccination? Apparently you're more at risk of a car accident (huh?)
Canadian researchers have found that 72% of unvaccinated people are more likely to be involved in a road accident.Read More
'Companies need to explain better so we're not caught out by financial jargon'
Store accounts, car insurance... It's so easy for the average consumer to misunderstand what might seem obvious to the big corporates says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
We Belong Centre offers holistic services to women in the LGBTQ+ community
They uniquely provide clinical, legal and psychological services free of charge to the LGBTQ+ community women including key population groups such as sex workers.Read More