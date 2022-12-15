What has caused the rising trend of semigration to Cape Town?





Clarence Ford spoke to Gregor Klotz, director at Axis Property.

Many wealthy people are choosing to buy property in Cape Town .

Klotz said they are seeing a number of international buyers as well as South Africans.

Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: handmadepictures/123rf.com

Cape Town has become a popular destination for those who have money to spend and want to settle somewhere in South Africa.

Klotz said it is not just South Africans settling in the city, but it has also become popular for people living in other parts of the world who have fallen in love with the city’s charms.

His property group recently sold one of their luxury garden apartments to a South African buyer who is living in the UK, for R27.5 million

He added that Cape Town is gaining global recognition as a top destination.

I think people who come here from all over the world realise that Cape Town just has that special quality. Gregor Klotz, director at Axis Property

According to Klotz we are likely to see a trend of younger people coming down to Cape Town to stay for months at a time to take advantage of the scenery and lifestyle.

