UCT Online High School refutes claims it is 'a sinking ship'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Robert Paddock, founder and CEO of the Valenture Institute, which partnered with UCT on the initiative.
- The University of Cape Town's fledgling Online High School has been the subject of scathing criticism in a three-part series by Daily Maverick.
- The School has published a rebuttal penned by Robert Paddock, CEO of the Valenture Institute, which partnered with UCT on the project.
- 'We need a culture that celebrates those who are bold enough to out there and start something' Paddock says on The Money Show.
The University of Cape Town's fledgling Online High School has been the subject of scathing criticism in a three-part article by Daily Maverick.
Parents and teachers have been raising the alarm about the myriad problems experienced at the School in its first year of operation writes Victoria O'Regan..
There were huge hopes for the initiative when it opened its virtual doors in January this year,
But UCT Online High School is a "sinking ship" according to insiders and parents, the report says.
Rob Paddock has published a comprehensive rebuttal on the UCT Online High School website.
He is the founder and CEO of the Valenture Institute, which partnered with UCT on the venture.
"We're very confident that our data speaks for itself" Paddock tells Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.
The Daily Maverick report is "misleading, wrong in parts, and irresponsible" says Paddock.
The article misleads through insinuation, making use of anecdotes and casting our detailed and transparent responses to the reporter’s many questions as “alleged” accounts of what we actually do.Robert Paddock, CEO - Valenture Institute
The rebuttal contains a link to the response to the Daily Maverick’s questions sent by UCT Online High School’s Executive Head of School and Chief Academic Officer Banele Lukhele.
The retention rate for learners through the 2022 school year has been 81% she says, with just 5% of those who dropped out stating stated academic dissatisfaction as their primary reason for leaving the school.
The majority of learners who withdrew during 2022 (60% of those who left) did so because they felt either that online schooling was not right for them or because they had found it difficult to adapt to the online learning environment.Banele Lukhele, Executive Head and Chief Academic Officer - UCT Online High School
In the broader context, it is common cause that in South Africa schooling is in crisis Paddock says.
He makes the point that it is particularly a low-fee and low-subsidy problem.
With rare exceptions, our traditional schooling model only works if R35,000 or more is available for each high school learner. The money has to come from the state, from parents, or from a combination of both.Robert Paddock, CEO - Valenture Institute
At present, the State allocates approximately R19,000 per year against school operating costs for each learner, but with South Africa's rapidly growing youth population, the per-learner budget will be stretched more and more.Robert Paddock, CEO - Valenture Institute
Considering the dire economic situation in South Africa and the lack of jobs, it's the private sector and entrepreneurs who'll have to step up to create more economic opportunity he says.
That means that we need a culture that celebrates those who are bold enough to go out there and start something... Nothing works perfectly the first time you do it...Robert Paddock, CEO - Valenture Institute
It's very easy in today's culture to take a swing at those who put their necks out.Robert Paddock, CEO - Valenture Institute
