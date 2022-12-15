'Companies need to explain better so we're not caught out by financial jargon'





Bruce Whitfield chats to consumer journo Wendy Knowler about the way the big corporates seem to over-estimate the financial literacy of the average consumer.

- Interest on outstanding account balances, credit shortfall... We often don't understand the technicalese of the contracts we enter and get caught short by it.

- The big corporates should be explaining better, even if it means pointing out what seems to be the obvious suggests consumer journo Wendy Knowler.

On The Money Show this week, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler zeroes in on the way big corporates view the financial literacy of the average consumer, which is generally to over-estimate our level of understanding.

Referring to the many appeals for help she received recently, Knowler said two stood out because they could reflect the experience of many more consumers.

"I almost didn't take them up because the issue seemed so obvious to me... then I thought they can't be the only ones who had this wrong assumption."

Lina, Knowler's first case study, switched her car insurance to Discovery Insure three months ago.

When she decided to trade in her Merc for a new one, Lina believed the insurer was unfairly failing to process her credit shortfall claim.

In Lina's mind there was 'shortfall' insurance and then 'credit shortfall' and because Discovery called it credit shortfall she thought it meant that if she decided to trade in her car and there was a shortfall between what she got for the car and what she still owed the bank, that would be covered. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

The information originally provided by Discovery about Lina's credit shortfall cover included an option to click on a web link, which she missed. So, while the emails to her mention "credit shortfall" they don't explain what it is.

It's this kind of assumption that we know what everything means that catches consumers out, Knowler says.

There's room for a little bit of improvement here... All the important bits, which people could maybe misinterpret, shouldn't require clicking on a web link for starters. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

It's not all that fair to customers to expect them to be adapting at this pace when it is complex and often intimidating stuff they're having to deal with. Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Knowler's second case study involves an Edgars client who didn't understand why her outstanding balance was increasing every month despite her regular but fluctuating payments.

"She had no idea that her payments weren't covering her premiums, let alone the interest accruing so every month her outstanding balance was growing."

Knowler suggested to RCS, which handles credit queries for Edgars, that they add a line to account statements explaining you cano reduce your outstanding balance by paying at least RX per month.

She received a positive response: "I think your suggestion for an amendment to the statement is a good idea and one that we will most definitely consider."

Little consumer-centric tweaks like this would make a world of difference, she notes.

Could we explain this simpler? How could this possibly be misunderstood? Rather risk patronising people than letting them sit with misunderstandings. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

