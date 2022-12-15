'Eskom chair's refusal to say de Ruyter NOT a traitor sums up situation'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex, about the future of Eskom.
- Eskom held a virtual press briefing on Thursday around the resignation of André de Ruyter which included statements from the outgoing CEO and board chair Mpho Makwana.
- What is telling, says Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto, is Makwana's seeming lack of support for de Ruyter.
Embattled Eskom has been left facing even more challenges after CEO André de Ruyter quit the top job.
De Ruyter's resignation follows those of other senior executives, including the chief nuclear officer and the head of generation.
At a media briefing on Thursday the outgoing CEO outlined the factors that made his position untenable, which included recent media reports.
He also emphasized the need for the Eskom CEO to have the support of the "broader political economy" to enable the success of the utility going forward.
De Ruyter was seemingly gradually sabotaged by the company's board after its appointment in October reports News24, "with the chairperson neglecting to sign crucial documents to assist in alleviating load shedding".
There is speculation that recently appointed board chair Mpho Makwana will be asked to act in the CEO role.
Eskom said De Ruyter would stay on the job beyond his 30-day notice period until his shoes are filled.
Bruce Whitfield gets some insight into today's virtual press conference from Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex.
What was telling - also for creditors and international funders - was that Makwana was unwilling to provide an answer when questioned about Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe labelling de Ruyter a "traitor", Montalto says.
Luckily Mr Gordhan jumped in and said quite clearly that he thought André de Ruyter was a patriot... I thought that really summed it up, the events of the past few weeks.Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex
I think the events of this press conference actually will complicate the decision certainly for anyone who might think of coming in and being CEO. And it's what people worry about going forwards, you need a setup of governance that is able to provide a certain amount of political cover for whoever goes in.Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex
Montalto sketches a scenario where the new incoming Eskom CEO will be one who'll say they can raise the energy availability factor (EAF) to the desired 75%.
I've been looking at this issue now for 16 years... I'm convinced you cannot get back to 75% and I think the act of trying to get there is potentially going to be very damaging in terms of cost, in terms of distraction...Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex
...but if that's the aim we're probably only going to end up with a CEO who will promise rightly or wrongly they're able to do it.Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex
If we now take a detour... and after the failure of Bid Window 6 last week we're actually going to see a lot longer period of load shedding...Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex
Media Briefing: Group Chief Executive's resignationhttps://t.co/BeWeHWeKJN' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 15, 2022
Source : https://twitter.com/Eskom_SA/status/1603351634326740995
