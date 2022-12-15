No COVID vaccination? Apparently you're more at risk of a car accident (huh?)
Bruce Whitfield asks Discovery Insure CEO Anton Ossip if there's any correlation with these findings back home in South Africa.
- Would you be more at risk of being involved in a road vaccinated if you didn't get the COVID vaccine? Why would the two even be connected?
- Well, Canadian researchers have found this to be true and so has Discovery Insure back home, but to a lesser extent.
Are you more likely to have a road accident if you're the sort of person who declined the COVID vaccine?
Why would one even make a link between the two?
Well apparently there is a correlation and it's all down to people's level of risk aversion.
The American Medical Journal has reported on a study done by Canadian researchers who examined the encrypted government-held records of more than 11 million adults.
Of those 11 million, 16% (1,760,000) were unvaccinated.
Out of the unvaccinated candidates, it was found that 72% were more likely to have a severe traffic accident.
Of course, refusing a COVID vaccine does not necessarily mean that person will be involved in a crash.
Instead, reports fortune.com, "the authors theorize that people who resist public health recommendations might also 'neglect basic road safety guidelines' ".
Bruce Whitfield asks Discover Insure CEO Anton Ossip if this data correlates with any held by the local insurer. Ossip says Discovery has looked at the same thing and the correlation is there, but it does differ by age group.
We've looked at our data across Discovery Health where we know whether people are vaccinated or not, and we've looked at serious accidents as recorded by hospital admission on motor vehicle accidents and we do see the same directional correlation.Anton Ossip, CEO - Discovery Insure
So it is correlated as per the American Medical Journal but not to the same extent... We haven't seen 72%; we've seen closer to 30%... and just over 40% in the higher age groups...Anton Ossip, CEO - Discovery Insure
It's really the behavioural aspects that are being reflected he says.
Does this mean Discovery should be charging these clients higher rates on their motor vehicle insurance?
Ossip says these indicators are coming through in other ways already.
There are other ways of measuring whether someone is going to be a good driver or a bad driver, and those are rated for. To just add this over and above, you could be compensating or you could be over-penalising someone.Anton Ossip, CEO - Discovery Insure
It's not the first unexpected result in the insurance field - he mentions a previous finding relating to people's hail claims and how they drove.
"We found that good drivers had less hail claims on their cars and we thought, that's impossible because you can't avoid hail...".
"The reality is that when people get warned there's a hail storm, if they're a good driver they're also risk-averse and they're going to take cover and put their car undercover."
For more of this conversation, scroll to the top to listen to the interview
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/epfop/epfop1709/epfop170900104/88352801-front-crashed-minibus-accident-horizontal-low-angle-view.jpg
