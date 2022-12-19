'You're entitled to a refund if you don't get what you paid for' - Wendy Knowler
Wendy Knowler shares her latest triumphs on behalf of the consumer with Uveka Rangappa.
If you don’t get what you paid for, you’re entitled to a refund.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
Knowler recounts a story of a customer who booked a flight in March 2020. The flight was then cancelled, as most flights were during that time. The customer was told that the value of the ticket could be redeemed later, however, upon trying to redeem the value the customer was told "it expired".
Knowler took up the case and secured a new ticket for the customer on the basis that she was misinformed by the travel agent.
In another case, a customer was struggling with debt on a clothing store credit account. Despite paying an amount every month, the customer noticed her outstanding balance increasing.
Knowler aided this customer by explaining how much she should pay to reduce the amount she owes.
She suggests that credit providers should indicate to customers what the minimum repayment amount is to start paying off the outstanding account balance.
Knowler says it is vital to check your credit record for adverse or invalid listings.
I’ve been banging this drum; you must be proactive about checking your credit record.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
Each credit bureau is required by the national credit act to give consumers one free credit report a year. You can obtain a report from either of the four main credit bureaus: TransUnion, Experian, XDS, and Compuscan.
For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'You're entitled to a refund if you don't get what you paid for' - Wendy Knowler
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/highwaystarz/highwaystarz1512/highwaystarz151202344/49641193-sales-assistant-explaining-that-credit-card-has-been-declined.jpg
