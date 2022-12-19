'You're entitled to a refund if you don't get what you paid for' - Wendy Knowler

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:20
ANC Top7 results analysis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sanusha Naidu
Today at 15:40
(Replay) SANDF deployment to Eskom plants
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Helmoed Heitman - Military and Defence Analyst at ...
Today at 15:50
World Cup: Messi makes promises
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
How to avoid burnout in the workplace
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Cathy Angus, Clinical Psychologist
Today at 16:20
Hundreds of Doctors facing unemployment next year - SAMATU
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cedric Sihlangu
Today at 16:33
NSRI Catch-Up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Ingram
Today at 16:55
Things are OFF but we're still ON
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Abel - Co-Founder at M&C Saatchi Abel
Today at 17:05
ANC Conference live crossing update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lindsay Dentlinger
Today at 17:20
Carol Paton | Ramaphosa may have won the vote, but he lost the battle to renew the ANC
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carol Paton
Today at 17:45
Crossing to Pippa Hudson in Antartica
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pippa Hudson
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Domestic workers are losing jobs as cost of living rises: 'We are cut first' South Africa's depressed economy and rampant inflation are particularly affecting domestic workers. 19 December 2022 11:50 AM
Ramaphosa wins second term as ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa won a second term as ANC president, beating off rival Zweli Mkhize for the position. 19 December 2022 9:41 AM
Sewerage overflows close yet another Cape Town beach Fish Hoek Beach has been closed as a precautionary measure following a sewer overflow into the area. 19 December 2022 9:40 AM
View all Local
WATCH LIVE: ANC announces results for top seven ANC delegates voted late into the night for the party’s top seven. 19 December 2022 8:48 AM
ANC votes: 'There are some very nervous delegation leaders around here' "That vote is never without contestation, so even if there is a result, there's going to be pushback." 19 December 2022 8:17 AM
Zuma vs Ramaphosa: 'Court likely to hammer JZ with costs for wasting its time' Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to be met with punitive costs, says legal expert Benedict Phiri. 19 December 2022 7:33 AM
View all Politics
'Eskom’s army deployment should be coupled with advanced technology' The South African Defence Force (SANDF) has been deployed to four Eskom power stations: Majuba, Camden, Grootvlei, and Tutuka. 19 December 2022 9:28 AM
'You're entitled to a refund if you don't get what you paid for' - Wendy Knowler Wendy discusses a few stories about her success in dealing with customer service, starting with a case about a flight booking. 19 December 2022 5:22 AM
ANC on track to rebuild and win 2024, as coalitions a nightmare - Godongwana Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana addressed the Progressive Business Forum on the sidelines of the ANC elective conference on Satu... 17 December 2022 8:39 AM
View all Business
"It's extraordinary", says Pippa Hudson as she takes on Antarctica Pippa Hudson speaks to Abongile Nzelenzele live from Antarctica. 18 December 2022 9:28 AM
WATCH (if you dare): Divers encounter 7-metre anaconda underwater A video has resurfaced of two scuba divers coming face-to-face with a seven-metre green anaconda in Brazil's Formoso river. 17 December 2022 10:32 AM
[VIDEOS] Hotel's vertical aquarium bursts, 1m litres of water floods streets A huge vertical aquarium in Berlin's Radisson Blu burst on Friday, washing 1 500 fish and debris into the lobby and out onto the s... 17 December 2022 7:21 AM
View all Lifestyle
Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations? With the 2022 FIFA World Cup final happening on Sunday, did it live up to expectations or was it overshadowed by politics? 15 December 2022 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Hilarious antics on the Prom as fans try to win CT Sevens tickets Comedian Siv Ngesi teamed up with DHL to find willing victims ready to carry out crazy challenges on the Sea Point Prom. 10 December 2022 2:14 PM
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina. 9 December 2022 8:29 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Crowds in Buenos Aires go CRAZY as Argentina wins the World Cup Argentina made history by taking the 2022 FIFA World Cup, after beating France in the final. 19 December 2022 11:37 AM
Pop rock British super group, SMOKIE extends SOLD OUT tour in SA by one day 1966 Pop rock band, SMOKIE extends SA tour for one day for nostalgic fans. Catch them around CPT & JHB between 15 and 18 December. 15 December 2022 12:30 PM
[PICS] Schalk Bezuidenhout gets married in a PINK suit with an EPIC wedding band Comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout married long-time partner Mica McKechnie recently and his sentimental wedding band is EVERYTHING! 14 December 2022 5:15 AM
View all Entertainment
China braces for waves of Covid-19 after finally droppping restrictions Three years after the initial coronavirus outbreak, China is still anticipating multiple waves of Covid-19 infections. 19 December 2022 10:40 AM
Russia sends musicians to frontline to boost plummeting moral of soldiers After many months of fighting in Ukraine, Russia is attempting to boost its soldiers’ spirits with the sound of music. 19 December 2022 10:26 AM
Panicked Chinese stockpile flu products after lifting of zero-Covid People in China are stockpiling "flu products" after the autocratic country ended its "zero Covid" policy last week. 15 December 2022 10:44 AM
View all World
Zimbabwe, Zambia looking to Mozambique to help with their own energy crises The power crisis in southern Africa is deepening as Kariba Dam's low water levels play out on hydro-electric supply, also affectin... 13 December 2022 7:11 PM
Vodacom completes R48 billion deal to buy majority stake in Vodafone Egypt Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Shameel Joosub after Vodacom's announcement that the deal is now officially completed. 13 December 2022 5:53 PM
On this day (12 December) in 1963, Kenya gained independence from Britain The East African nation was freed from its colonial oppressor on this day, 59 years ago. 12 December 2022 1:45 PM
View all Africa
Cyril Ramaphosa might not make it this time - Professor Richard Calland The party is expected to announce its top seven leadership positions on Monday. 19 December 2022 6:45 AM
'Companies need to explain better so we're not caught out by financial jargon' Store accounts, car insurance... It's so easy for the average consumer to misunderstand what might seem obvious to the big corpora... 15 December 2022 5:55 PM
André de Ruyter underestimated the requirements to run Eskom as CEO - Ted Blom Economy-destroying power cuts have led to growing calls to fire De Ruyter, who has led Eskom since 2019. 15 December 2022 7:07 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

'You're entitled to a refund if you don't get what you paid for' - Wendy Knowler

19 December 2022 5:22 AM
by Kenrick James
Tags:
Wendy Knowler
#ConsumerTalk
knowler knows
Knowler Knows Consumer Talk
credit check

Wendy discusses a few stories about her success in dealing with customer service, starting with a case about a flight booking.

Wendy Knowler shares her latest triumphs on behalf of the consumer with Uveka Rangappa.

Picture: ratmaner/123rf.com
Picture: ratmaner/123rf.com

If you don’t get what you paid for, you’re entitled to a refund.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

Knowler recounts a story of a customer who booked a flight in March 2020. The flight was then cancelled, as most flights were during that time. The customer was told that the value of the ticket could be redeemed later, however, upon trying to redeem the value the customer was told "it expired".

Knowler took up the case and secured a new ticket for the customer on the basis that she was misinformed by the travel agent.

In another case, a customer was struggling with debt on a clothing store credit account. Despite paying an amount every month, the customer noticed her outstanding balance increasing.

Knowler aided this customer by explaining how much she should pay to reduce the amount she owes.

She suggests that credit providers should indicate to customers what the minimum repayment amount is to start paying off the outstanding account balance.

Knowler says it is vital to check your credit record for adverse or invalid listings.

I’ve been banging this drum; you must be proactive about checking your credit record.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

Each credit bureau is required by the national credit act to give consumers one free credit report a year. You can obtain a report from either of the four main credit bureaus: TransUnion, Experian, XDS, and Compuscan.

For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : 'You're entitled to a refund if you don't get what you paid for' - Wendy Knowler




19 December 2022 5:22 AM
by Kenrick James
Tags:
Wendy Knowler
#ConsumerTalk
knowler knows
Knowler Knows Consumer Talk
credit check

More from Business

FILE: A domestic worker. Picture: Supplied

Domestic workers are losing jobs as cost of living rises: 'We are cut first'

19 December 2022 11:50 AM

South Africa's depressed economy and rampant inflation are particularly affecting domestic workers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Tutuka power station. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News

'Eskom’s army deployment should be coupled with advanced technology'

19 December 2022 9:28 AM

The South African Defence Force (SANDF) has been deployed to four Eskom power stations: Majuba, Camden, Grootvlei, and Tutuka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana addressed the Progressive Business Forum on the sidelines of the 2022 ANC elective conference

ANC on track to rebuild and win 2024, as coalitions a nightmare - Godongwana

17 December 2022 8:39 AM

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana addressed the Progressive Business Forum on the sidelines of the ANC elective conference on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UCT online high school. Picture: @UCT_news/Twitter.

UCT Online High School refutes claims it is 'a sinking ship'

16 December 2022 10:10 AM

Daily Maverick has published articles that claim parents and teachers have raised the alarm about the 'myriad problems' experienced at the School in its first year of operation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Aekkarak Thongjiew/123rf.com

Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 6 again

16 December 2022 6:57 AM

The ailing power utility moved to stage 6 on Friday morning after earlier in the week saying that the rolling blackouts would be reduced to stage 4.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© epfop/123rf.com

No COVID vaccination? Apparently you're more at risk of a car accident (huh?)

15 December 2022 7:45 PM

Canadian researchers have found that 72% of unvaccinated people are more likely to be involved in a road accident.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© vadymvdrobot/123rf.com

'Companies need to explain better so we're not caught out by financial jargon'

15 December 2022 5:55 PM

Store accounts, car insurance... It's so easy for the average consumer to misunderstand what might seem obvious to the big corporates says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of outgoing Eskom CEO André de Ruyter during a virtual press briefing on his resignation, 15 December 2022

'Eskom chair's refusal to say de Ruyter NOT a traitor sums up situation'

15 December 2022 5:32 PM

At a press conference on Thursday, recently-appointed Eskom chair Mpho Makwana refused to answer whether he agreed with Gwede Mantashe that André de Ruyter is a 'traitor'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© antoniodiaz/123rf.com

Rough patch or terminal decline? Why you should beware of buying falling shares

15 December 2022 12:15 PM

When a companies share prices start to fall it can be tempting to buy up shares, but you should exercise caution before making a purchase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Who is Bernard Arnault? He just replaced Elon Musk as world's richest person

15 December 2022 11:31 AM

LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault has just bumped Elon Musk from the top spot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Pippa Hudson arriving in Antarctica Photo: Cape Talk

"It's extraordinary", says Pippa Hudson as she takes on Antarctica

18 December 2022 9:28 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Abongile Nzelenzele live from Antarctica.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from CGTN video of divers encountering green anaconda in Brazil's Formoso River posted on YouTube

WATCH (if you dare): Divers encounter 7-metre anaconda underwater

17 December 2022 10:32 AM

A video has resurfaced of two scuba divers coming face-to-face with a seven-metre green anaconda in Brazil's Formoso river.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The "AquaDom" in the Radisson Blu hotel in Berlin burst on 16 December 2022 Image: @lefpap/123rf.com

[VIDEOS] Hotel's vertical aquarium bursts, 1m litres of water floods streets

17 December 2022 7:21 AM

A huge vertical aquarium in Berlin's Radisson Blu burst on Friday, washing 1 500 fish and debris into the lobby and out onto the streets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Goodbye summer, hello winter, Pippa Hudson is off to Antarctica!

16 December 2022 2:05 PM

Bags are packed and passport is ready. Pippa Hudson is off to Antarctica and we're following her every step of the way.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Concerning disruptions at exam marking centres being investigated by DBE

16 December 2022 9:41 AM

Africa joined by Elijah Mhlanga, DBE Spokesperson on the disruptions in the marking centres in KwaZulu-Natal, teachers not paid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The flu is back. © subbotina/123rf.com

Planned surgeries in Europe's largest hospital cancelled as winter viruses rise

16 December 2022 9:21 AM

One of Europe’s largest hospitals, the Charité, has canceled all planned surgeries as it grapples with a wave of winter illnesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© epfop/123rf.com

No COVID vaccination? Apparently you're more at risk of a car accident (huh?)

15 December 2022 7:45 PM

Canadian researchers have found that 72% of unvaccinated people are more likely to be involved in a road accident.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© vadymvdrobot/123rf.com

'Companies need to explain better so we're not caught out by financial jargon'

15 December 2022 5:55 PM

Store accounts, car insurance... It's so easy for the average consumer to misunderstand what might seem obvious to the big corporates says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African LGBTQ+ and human rights Advocate Steve Letsike is the founder and executive director of Access Chapter 2. @monD_Motadi

We Belong Centre offers holistic services to women in the LGBTQ+ community

15 December 2022 5:07 PM

They uniquely provide clinical, legal and psychological services free of charge to the LGBTQ+ community women including key population groups such as sex workers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stokkete/123rf.com

'Tis the season to be stressing: how to manage your mental health this holiday

15 December 2022 4:13 PM

The holidays are supposed to be a time of joy, but for many people it can be stressful, so how can you manage your mental health?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'You're entitled to a refund if you don't get what you paid for' - Wendy Knowler

Business Lifestyle

[40 years ago today] ANC attacks Koeberg Nuclear Power Station

Local Politics

[WATCH] Crowds in Buenos Aires go CRAZY as Argentina wins the World Cup

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Mbalula's support for Ramaphosa pays off at ANC conference

19 December 2022 1:23 PM

Legal expert: Zuma's bid to privately prosecute Ramaphosa is misplaced

19 December 2022 1:03 PM

ANC Top 7 results by the numbers

19 December 2022 12:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA