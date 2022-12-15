'Tis the season to be stressing: how to manage your mental health this holiday
Mike Wills spoke to Dr Khosi Jiyane, clinical psychologist.
-
Holiday stresses can put a damper on the festive spirit.
-
Try and manage these difficult feelings by checking in with yourself and your loved ones.
From managing family expectations, to gift giving and more, the holidays are not without pressure.
Jiyane said that the holidays can come with a mixed bag of emotions, with the surface level appearances of joy, but also dark dynamics underneath that need to be navigated.
It is usually a hangover of the past that accumulates over time, and it comes to a head when all the heads come together.Dr Khosi Jiyane, clinical psychologist
She added that the most important thing to do is be prepared. We all know what our families are like, so start mentally preparing yourself for things you know can cause tension.
In addition to this, you should also check in with yourself to see what you want compared to the wants and expectations of everyone around you.
While it might not be possible to make everyone happy, and there will certainly have to be compromises, the key is to communicate early and be open to changes.
Jiyane said it is okay to have a want or wish for Christmas, but to hold this wish lightly and be prepared to work with your loved ones to find something that works best for all of you.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_89097219_santa-claus-sitting-on-the-armchair-and-waiting-for-christmas-he-is-resting-his-head-on-his-hands.html?term=sad%2Bsanta&vti=me4pe9438gyokpclee-1-1
More from Lifestyle
"It's extraordinary", says Pippa Hudson as she takes on Antarctica
Pippa Hudson speaks to Abongile Nzelenzele live from Antarctica.Read More
WATCH (if you dare): Divers encounter 7-metre anaconda underwater
A video has resurfaced of two scuba divers coming face-to-face with a seven-metre green anaconda in Brazil's Formoso river.Read More
[VIDEOS] Hotel's vertical aquarium bursts, 1m litres of water floods streets
A huge vertical aquarium in Berlin's Radisson Blu burst on Friday, washing 1 500 fish and debris into the lobby and out onto the streets.Read More
Goodbye summer, hello winter, Pippa Hudson is off to Antarctica!
Bags are packed and passport is ready. Pippa Hudson is off to Antarctica and we're following her every step of the way.Read More
Concerning disruptions at exam marking centres being investigated by DBE
Africa joined by Elijah Mhlanga, DBE Spokesperson on the disruptions in the marking centres in KwaZulu-Natal, teachers not paid.Read More
Planned surgeries in Europe's largest hospital cancelled as winter viruses rise
One of Europe’s largest hospitals, the Charité, has canceled all planned surgeries as it grapples with a wave of winter illnesses.Read More
No COVID vaccination? Apparently you're more at risk of a car accident (huh?)
Canadian researchers have found that 72% of unvaccinated people are more likely to be involved in a road accident.Read More
'Companies need to explain better so we're not caught out by financial jargon'
Store accounts, car insurance... It's so easy for the average consumer to misunderstand what might seem obvious to the big corporates says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
We Belong Centre offers holistic services to women in the LGBTQ+ community
They uniquely provide clinical, legal and psychological services free of charge to the LGBTQ+ community women including key population groups such as sex workers.Read More