'Tis the season to be stressing: how to manage your mental health this holiday





Mike Wills spoke to Dr Khosi Jiyane, clinical psychologist.

Holiday stresses can put a damper on the festive spirit .

Try and manage these difficult feelings by checking in with yourself and your loved ones.

From managing family expectations, to gift giving and more, the holidays are not without pressure.

Jiyane said that the holidays can come with a mixed bag of emotions, with the surface level appearances of joy, but also dark dynamics underneath that need to be navigated.

It is usually a hangover of the past that accumulates over time, and it comes to a head when all the heads come together. Dr Khosi Jiyane, clinical psychologist

She added that the most important thing to do is be prepared. We all know what our families are like, so start mentally preparing yourself for things you know can cause tension.

In addition to this, you should also check in with yourself to see what you want compared to the wants and expectations of everyone around you.

While it might not be possible to make everyone happy, and there will certainly have to be compromises, the key is to communicate early and be open to changes.

Jiyane said it is okay to have a want or wish for Christmas, but to hold this wish lightly and be prepared to work with your loved ones to find something that works best for all of you.

