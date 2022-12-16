ANC is clearly not in a healthy state - Cameron Dugmore
Lester Kiewit speaks to the ANC's Western Cape leader of the opposition in the provincial legislature, Cameron Dugmore, about what we can expect at the Nasrec elective conference and what it will mean for the future of the ruling party.
As horse-trading and backdoor discussions begin at the ANC's National Elective Conference today, the party will be faced with another critical test to its leadership.
This year's conference comes in the face of a storm over the Phala Phala saga, the battle against corruption and intense factionalism, which is tearing away at the fabric of the ANC.
What can we expect when ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa opens the conference?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Cameron Dugmore.
I don't think we can describe the ANC as healthy. Clearly, we are beset by challenges. The President has always been frank about the state of the ANC and I'm sure he will reflect critically on the pathologies facing us.Cameron Dugmore, ANC's Western Cape leader in the provincial legislature
I expect him to speak about the renewal programme, which has seen some movement now. The numbers of branches in good standing has increased and there's been a strengthening of the NPA and the SIU. We've begun to see charges being laid. And of course he has to talk about energy and gender based violence.Cameron Dugmore, ANC's Western Cape leader in the provincial legislature
But another spanner has been thrown into the works.
Former president Jacob Zuma has instituted a private prosecution against Ramaphosa - charges which remain unclear.
In a statement on Thursday evening, the Jacob Zuma Foundation said Ramaphosa may be an "accessory after the fact in the crimes committed by among others Adv Billy Downer namely, breaching provisions of the NPA Act."
The presidency has responded by calling it an "abuse of the legal process".
This is a last-ditch attempt. Part of the renewal process is that we now have a very consistent position...if charged for corruption or a serious offence, you have to step aside. The President has made it clear this is a malicious attempt without any basis. The reality is that everyone in the ANC knows if there's a genuine charge against anyone, they have to step aside. It sets a standard for issues of behaviour.Cameron Dugmore, ANC's Western Cape leader in the provincial legislature
Another important issue is the fragile state of coalition politics in several provinces.
The administrations of several municipalities have been thrown in disarray, as parties vie for political power.
At its policy conference in July, the party underscored the need to formalise coalition agreements, however, Dugmore believes it's not being taken "seriously enough".
We are very clear that if can emerge from this conference united, we will work hard to retain 50% plus one. Coalitions is not an issue that has discussed seriously enough at the ANC level. Its a phenomena in many parts of the world. We have asked for a specific discussion on this matter. Its the service delivery that suffers because of coalitions.Cameron Dugmore, ANC's Western Cape leader in the provincial legislature
Scroll up for the interview.
