'District 6 was a home, a place of family, a place of love'





Lester Kiewit spoke to Zebada Railouw, Khoi indigenous woman and interfaith activist, and District Six Reconciliation Day Interfaith Walk Committee chairperson, Minister Laurie Gaum.

The annual District 6 Reconciliation Day Interfaith Walk sees people from different religious backgrounds taking part in a “Walk Towards Healing’’.

Observed annually on the Day of Reconciliation in South Africa, the walk aims to bring reflection on reconciliation for the losses that came about from the forced relocations that destroyed the District Six community decades ago.

District Six is a former inner-city residential area in Cape Town. Over 60,000 of its inhabitants were forcibly removed during the 1970s by the apartheid regime.

Khoi activist Zebada Railouw says the Cape Town still harbours years of inter-generational trauma that needs to be confronted.

She says District Six represents more than just the forced eviction of people out a specific area. It meant families lost their homes.

District 6 was more than a suburb in a town, it was a home, a place of family, a place of love… of human-interconnectedness. Zebada Railouw, Khoi Indigenous Woman and Interfaith activist

There is a history lot of pain, loss, trauma, humiliation underneath the city – healing that has not received reconciliation or acknowledgement Zebada Railouw, Khoi Indigenous Woman and Interfaith activist

While Minister Laurie Gaum says the walk will be an opportunity to reflect on the painful history of District Six.

Our painful history… we also need to actively work with some of those memories. So today we will also reflect back about where we are coming from. Minister Laurie Gaum, District Six Reconciliation Day Interfaith Walk Committee chairperson

He hopes for a potential for healing through dialogue that includes different opinions.

There is a potential amongst that even in our deep scars there can be a hope of healing, if we access that and work with it in a wise way. Minister Laurie Gaum, District Six Reconciliation Day Interfaith Walk Committee chairperson

Scroll up to listen to the full audio above.