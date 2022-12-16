'District 6 was a home, a place of family, a place of love'
Lester Kiewit spoke to Zebada Railouw, Khoi indigenous woman and interfaith activist, and District Six Reconciliation Day Interfaith Walk Committee chairperson, Minister Laurie Gaum.
The annual District 6 Reconciliation Day Interfaith Walk sees people from different religious backgrounds taking part in a “Walk Towards Healing’’.
Observed annually on the Day of Reconciliation in South Africa, the walk aims to bring reflection on reconciliation for the losses that came about from the forced relocations that destroyed the District Six community decades ago.
District Six is a former inner-city residential area in Cape Town. Over 60,000 of its inhabitants were forcibly removed during the 1970s by the apartheid regime.
Khoi activist Zebada Railouw says the Cape Town still harbours years of inter-generational trauma that needs to be confronted.
She says District Six represents more than just the forced eviction of people out a specific area. It meant families lost their homes.
District 6 was more than a suburb in a town, it was a home, a place of family, a place of love… of human-interconnectedness.Zebada Railouw, Khoi Indigenous Woman and Interfaith activist
There is a history lot of pain, loss, trauma, humiliation underneath the city – healing that has not received reconciliation or acknowledgementZebada Railouw, Khoi Indigenous Woman and Interfaith activist
While Minister Laurie Gaum says the walk will be an opportunity to reflect on the painful history of District Six.
Our painful history… we also need to actively work with some of those memories. So today we will also reflect back about where we are coming from.Minister Laurie Gaum, District Six Reconciliation Day Interfaith Walk Committee chairperson
He hopes for a potential for healing through dialogue that includes different opinions.
There is a potential amongst that even in our deep scars there can be a hope of healing, if we access that and work with it in a wise way.Minister Laurie Gaum, District Six Reconciliation Day Interfaith Walk Committee chairperson
Scroll up to listen to the full audio above.
Source : Eyewitness News
More from Local
Fish Hoek beach closed due to sewage spill
Fish Hoek beach has been closed until further notice after an overflow of sewer.Read More
"It's extraordinary", says Pippa Hudson as she takes on Antarctica
Pippa Hudson speaks to Abongile Nzelenzele live from Antarctica.Read More
Army deployed to guard Eskom power stations amid load shedding crisis
Eskom says soldiers will be posted at four power plants - namely Majuba, Camden, Grootvlei and Tutuka power stations.Read More
ANC nominees ready to face off for top spots
Abongile Nzelenzele gets the latest from EWN reporter Graeme Raubenheimer at the 55th ANC National Elective Conference.Read More
Politics is politics: Video of JZ and CR laughing together at Nasrec goes viral
Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa were seen chatting like buddies on the sidelines of the ANC conference the day after the former president seemingly tried to upstage the current one.Read More
'Money main driver behind latest bout of deaths at illegal initiation schools'
General practitioner Fundile Nyati says money is the reason why abuse and malpractice occurs at initiation schools.Read More
Group effort from bystanders saves two teens from drowning in rip current
The NSRI has praised the combined community effort that helped save the lives of two teenagers at Oyster Bay on the Garden Route.Read More
City to dispose of 300 impounded vehicles if they are not claimed
The City of Cape Town is urging owners of impounded vehicles to claim them by 15 January 2023 or they will be disposed of.Read More
ANC on track to rebuild and win 2024, as coalitions a nightmare - Godongwana
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana addressed the Progressive Business Forum on the sidelines of the ANC elective conference on Saturday.Read More