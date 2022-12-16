Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 6 again
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has again implemented stage 6 power cuts due to more generating units failing and depleted reserves.
The ailing power utility moved to stage 6 on Friday morning after earlier in the week saying that the rolling blackouts would be reduced to stage 4.
READ: How to check your load shedding schedule
"At 08:34 Stage 6 loadshedding was implemented. This was necessary due to the failure of 8 generating units overnight and the excessive reliance on OCGTs and pumped storage generation that is rapidly depleting these reserves," Eskom said on Twitter.
The utility said that it would give a full update in due course.
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 6 again
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_66231293_a-finger-is-turning-on-a-light-switch-.html?vti=mo0tvsg3o8mz2jx28i-1-6
