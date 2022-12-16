'Electoral committee can't be like police when guarding vote buying tactics'
Bongani Bingwa interviewed ANC Secretary of the Electoral committee, Livhuwani Matsila.
Surely, ANC Electoral Committee secretary Livhuwani Matsila, will have his hands full in guarding the electoral proceedings of the African National Congress 55th elective conference.
ANC members gathered at the Nasrec expo centre in Johannesburg where the race for the presidency, the National Executive Committee (NEC), and other top internal leaders is on.
Tensions are at an all-time high as party leader President Cyril Ramaphosa treads through murky waters to secure his second term as chairman of the ANC.
On the question of alleged suspicious behaviour reported from previous ANC conferences, such as cars filled with cash in brown envelopes in hopes to sway voter outcome, Matsila says it is not the electoral committee's position to play police.
We as the electoral committee can’t behave like the police It’s not for us to go and fetch people around.Chief Livhuwani Matsila, ANC Secretary of the Electoral committee
He says while at this stage such behaviour has not been reported - due process will be followed against any wrongdoers.
Matsila explains electoral rules that govern how delegates may vote which do not allow cell phones in the voting centre and provided over 4000 delegates with accommodation and transport.
Nobody should be seen arranging special accommodations for delegates because that is where the problem of vote buying and influencing the outcome of elections would start.Chief Livhuwani Matsila, ANC Secretary of the Electoral committee
There are two voting sessions, with the first happening on Saturday reserved for national officials or top six position candidates.
The second is for the eighty remaining positions which will commence on Sunday. Results are to be announced on Monday.
Scroll up to listen to the full audio above.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Electoral committee can't be like police when guarding vote buying tactics'
More from Politics
Why did Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma decline her presidency nomination?
Politics researcher and analyst Malaika Mahlatsi says Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma made a learned decision after declining her ANC president nomination.Read More
ANCYL wants young blood in ANC NEC, while Lesufi is for quality over age
The league’s convener, Nonceba Mhlauli said if the party wants to reclaim the youth vote, then it is time for the old guard to make space for young leaders.Read More
Zuma's private prosecution against Ramaphosa without substance: Magwenya
President Cyril Ramaphosa has served Zuma with legal papers, saying Zuma must withdraw his private prosecution against him.Read More
ANC nominees ready to face off for top spots
Abongile Nzelenzele gets the latest from EWN reporter Graeme Raubenheimer at the 55th ANC National Elective Conference.Read More
Voting for ANC's top 7 expected to commence on Sunday morning
Delegates adopted a proposal to change the makeup of its officials’ structure – increasing from a top six to a top seven.Read More
Politics is politics: Video of JZ and CR laughing together at Nasrec goes viral
Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa were seen chatting like buddies on the sidelines of the ANC conference the day after the former president seemingly tried to upstage the current one.Read More
ANC Conference: ‘Race for deputy president is the one to watch’
The ANC's 55th national elective conference has entered its second day and voting for the top six positions is expected to dominate proceedings.Read More
ANC Conference: 'Pro-Ramaphosa delegates were held back at registration points'
A 7-hour delay on the first day of the ANC elective conference is a symptom of factional battles says EWN political editor Tshidi Madia.Read More
ANC on track to rebuild and win 2024, as coalitions a nightmare - Godongwana
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana addressed the Progressive Business Forum on the sidelines of the ANC elective conference on Saturday.Read More