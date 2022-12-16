'ANC divisions will haunt them in 2024' - analyst
Africa Melane is joined by Dr Sethulego Matebesi to talk about the ANC National Elective Conference and internal politics within the party.
As the 55th ANC National Conference gets underway at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec, the party's internal battles will once again loom large.
The conference will elect the party's 80-member National Executive Committee and its so-called Top Six leaders, including the president.
In the weeks leading up to the elective conference, ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe warned ANC members that intensifying internal squabbles will only lead to a loss of power for the party.
Africa Melane spoke to Free State political analyst Dr Sethulego Matebesi, who believes the party's deep internal problems are being overshadowed by the leadership race.
If you look overall at the elections of the past few years, the ANC is losing electoral support and this is going to happen in 2024. I don't know what they're doing in a year to try to arrest this.Dr Sethulego Matebesi, University of Free State political analyst
Even after this conference, we might see many ANC leaders being dismissed. They are deepening the division within the ANC and this will haunt them in 2024.Dr Sethulego Matebesi, University of Free State political analyst
Source : @MYANC/Twitter
