COCT may implement water restrictions if intense power cuts continue
Clarence Ford spoke to Siseko Mbandezi, City of Cape Town acting Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation.
Heavy blackouts prevent the city from filling up reservoirs timeously.
This comes at a time when South Africa contends with Stage 4 power cuts and the recent resignation of Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter.
City of Cape Town’s Siseko Mbandezi, says prolonged stage six load shedding affects water treatment plant capacity.
While the treatment plants have generators to assist operations during loadshedding, the fuel used is amounting to 400 000 litres of fuel/ month.
Mbandezi says water restrictions would be implemented to purely lessen the demand for water and thus save on fuel.
The implementation of the water restrictions would purely curtail the demand to make sure we have enough water.Siseko Mbandezi, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation - City of Cape Town
Similar to electricity power cuts, water would be supplied intermittently to certain areas at a time.
We have done this during day zero and averted it, so I’m very confident it won’t go to that length.Siseko Mbandezi, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation - City of Cape Town
The metro is already urging residents and businesses to reduce water usage, as power cuts are affecting water supply.
The City says that if residents and businesses reduced water usage to 850 litres a day, they could help reduce the negative impact the power cuts had on water supply operations.
The restriction is purely due to loadshedding…Siseko Mbandezi, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation - City of Cape Town
