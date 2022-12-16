The Midday Report Express: Live from the 55th ANC National Conference
The Midday Report is broadcasting live from the 55th ANC National Conference bringing you all the breaking news as it happens.
Unfortunately, the conference has seemingly begun with a bit of a snag, as problems with the delegate registration look to delay the kickoff.
Mandy Wiener linked up with a host of EWN reporters who are monitoring this vital conference in the ANC's history.
Other key issues on the Midday Report today:
-
Ex-President Zuma sues Ramaphosa ahead of the 55th National Conference.
-
UK fugitive to face extradition to SA for R745m Eskom fraud case.
Why did Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma decline her presidency nomination?
Politics researcher and analyst Malaika Mahlatsi says Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma made a learned decision after declining her ANC president nomination.Read More
ANCYL wants young blood in ANC NEC, while Lesufi is for quality over age
The league’s convener, Nonceba Mhlauli said if the party wants to reclaim the youth vote, then it is time for the old guard to make space for young leaders.Read More
Zuma's private prosecution against Ramaphosa without substance: Magwenya
President Cyril Ramaphosa has served Zuma with legal papers, saying Zuma must withdraw his private prosecution against him.Read More
ANC nominees ready to face off for top spots
Abongile Nzelenzele gets the latest from EWN reporter Graeme Raubenheimer at the 55th ANC National Elective Conference.Read More
Voting for ANC's top 7 expected to commence on Sunday morning
Delegates adopted a proposal to change the makeup of its officials’ structure – increasing from a top six to a top seven.Read More
Politics is politics: Video of JZ and CR laughing together at Nasrec goes viral
Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa were seen chatting like buddies on the sidelines of the ANC conference the day after the former president seemingly tried to upstage the current one.Read More
ANC Conference: ‘Race for deputy president is the one to watch’
The ANC's 55th national elective conference has entered its second day and voting for the top six positions is expected to dominate proceedings.Read More
ANC Conference: 'Pro-Ramaphosa delegates were held back at registration points'
A 7-hour delay on the first day of the ANC elective conference is a symptom of factional battles says EWN political editor Tshidi Madia.Read More
ANC on track to rebuild and win 2024, as coalitions a nightmare - Godongwana
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana addressed the Progressive Business Forum on the sidelines of the ANC elective conference on Saturday.Read More