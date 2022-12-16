Renewable energy at the heart of Eskom leadership crisis - Ted Blom





Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter during a meeting with Parliament’s public enterprises and mineral resources and energy portfolio committees on 2 November 2022. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

As Eskom battles to keep the lights on, it's facing a leadership crisis that could further plunge the country's power utility into chaos.

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter announced his resignation this week, against the backdrop of a political spat over energy that has played out in the public arena.

Last week, De Ruyter faced a tongue-lashing from Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, who accused him of plotting to overthrow the state, following sustained periods of stage six loadshedding.

Questions are rife over the timing of De Ruyter's resignation and how this plays into the ANC's energy agenda.

De Ruyter has said the situation became untenable at Eskom, with some believing Mantashe's public attack was the final catalyst in this saga.

Clarence Ford chatted to energy advisor Ted Blom, who believes there was huge political interference during De Ruyter's tenure as chief executive.

When De Ruyter first came in he had his first round of discussions and announced he would refurbish the old plants, which was in line with the message of the COO Jan Oberholzer. Then a few weeks later, he said he would rather channel those funds into renewables. And that's when De Ruyter started spending more time overseas at COP27 and Washington. Later he got government to announce a massive renewable programme. Ted Blom, energy advisor

Blom asserted that the agenda for renewal energy was being pushed by certain quarters, with the backing of the World Economic Forum and renewable companies from Germany and US.

The bottom line is that renewables is useless for peak demand in South Africa. On a good day, renewables will only function for about 20% of the day, that's about four hours. It's totally erratic and intermittent. If you want to have renewables, you have to have a massive backup. At the cost of what Eskom is doing at the moment, blowing R8billion on a backup facility...it's ludicrous. As soon as people start saying its time to go renewables, it's a lot of hogwash and you know they're on the payroll of the so-called new world order. Ted Blom, energy advisor

Blom said this has led to the power utility's budget for fleet maintenance being cut by up to 75%.

You cannot do maintenance if you don't have the right budget. You need the money to engage with the contractors because you need to order the parts up to two years in advance. It's a whole supply chain that needs to have a programme of action. De Ruyter was grossly optimistic by saying he could fix it all up in 18 months. Ted Blom, energy advisor

It takes five years to refurbish an entire fleet. You can immediately save 6000 megawatts in three to six months by sorting out the coal problem and small maintenance issues. While this game is being played, we're all going to lose. And that's why we are where we are at the moment. Ted Blom, energy advisor

