Renewable energy at the heart of Eskom leadership crisis - Ted Blom
As Eskom battles to keep the lights on, it's facing a leadership crisis that could further plunge the country's power utility into chaos.
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter announced his resignation this week, against the backdrop of a political spat over energy that has played out in the public arena.
Last week, De Ruyter faced a tongue-lashing from Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, who accused him of plotting to overthrow the state, following sustained periods of stage six loadshedding.
Questions are rife over the timing of De Ruyter's resignation and how this plays into the ANC's energy agenda.
De Ruyter has said the situation became untenable at Eskom, with some believing Mantashe's public attack was the final catalyst in this saga.
Clarence Ford chatted to energy advisor Ted Blom, who believes there was huge political interference during De Ruyter's tenure as chief executive.
When De Ruyter first came in he had his first round of discussions and announced he would refurbish the old plants, which was in line with the message of the COO Jan Oberholzer. Then a few weeks later, he said he would rather channel those funds into renewables. And that's when De Ruyter started spending more time overseas at COP27 and Washington. Later he got government to announce a massive renewable programme.Ted Blom, energy advisor
Blom asserted that the agenda for renewal energy was being pushed by certain quarters, with the backing of the World Economic Forum and renewable companies from Germany and US.
The bottom line is that renewables is useless for peak demand in South Africa. On a good day, renewables will only function for about 20% of the day, that's about four hours. It's totally erratic and intermittent. If you want to have renewables, you have to have a massive backup. At the cost of what Eskom is doing at the moment, blowing R8billion on a backup facility...it's ludicrous. As soon as people start saying its time to go renewables, it's a lot of hogwash and you know they're on the payroll of the so-called new world order.Ted Blom, energy advisor
Blom said this has led to the power utility's budget for fleet maintenance being cut by up to 75%.
You cannot do maintenance if you don't have the right budget. You need the money to engage with the contractors because you need to order the parts up to two years in advance. It's a whole supply chain that needs to have a programme of action. De Ruyter was grossly optimistic by saying he could fix it all up in 18 months.Ted Blom, energy advisor
It takes five years to refurbish an entire fleet. You can immediately save 6000 megawatts in three to six months by sorting out the coal problem and small maintenance issues. While this game is being played, we're all going to lose. And that's why we are where we are at the moment.Ted Blom, energy advisor
Scroll up for the interview.
Source : Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Fish Hoek beach closed due to sewage spill
Fish Hoek beach has been closed until further notice after an overflow of sewer.Read More
"It's extraordinary", says Pippa Hudson as she takes on Antarctica
Pippa Hudson speaks to Abongile Nzelenzele live from Antarctica.Read More
Army deployed to guard Eskom power stations amid load shedding crisis
Eskom says soldiers will be posted at four power plants - namely Majuba, Camden, Grootvlei and Tutuka power stations.Read More
ANC nominees ready to face off for top spots
Abongile Nzelenzele gets the latest from EWN reporter Graeme Raubenheimer at the 55th ANC National Elective Conference.Read More
Politics is politics: Video of JZ and CR laughing together at Nasrec goes viral
Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa were seen chatting like buddies on the sidelines of the ANC conference the day after the former president seemingly tried to upstage the current one.Read More
'Money main driver behind latest bout of deaths at illegal initiation schools'
General practitioner Fundile Nyati says money is the reason why abuse and malpractice occurs at initiation schools.Read More
Group effort from bystanders saves two teens from drowning in rip current
The NSRI has praised the combined community effort that helped save the lives of two teenagers at Oyster Bay on the Garden Route.Read More
City to dispose of 300 impounded vehicles if they are not claimed
The City of Cape Town is urging owners of impounded vehicles to claim them by 15 January 2023 or they will be disposed of.Read More
ANC on track to rebuild and win 2024, as coalitions a nightmare - Godongwana
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana addressed the Progressive Business Forum on the sidelines of the ANC elective conference on Saturday.Read More
More from Politics
Why did Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma decline her presidency nomination?
Politics researcher and analyst Malaika Mahlatsi says Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma made a learned decision after declining her ANC president nomination.Read More
ANCYL wants young blood in ANC NEC, while Lesufi is for quality over age
The league’s convener, Nonceba Mhlauli said if the party wants to reclaim the youth vote, then it is time for the old guard to make space for young leaders.Read More
Zuma's private prosecution against Ramaphosa without substance: Magwenya
President Cyril Ramaphosa has served Zuma with legal papers, saying Zuma must withdraw his private prosecution against him.Read More
ANC nominees ready to face off for top spots
Abongile Nzelenzele gets the latest from EWN reporter Graeme Raubenheimer at the 55th ANC National Elective Conference.Read More
Voting for ANC's top 7 expected to commence on Sunday morning
Delegates adopted a proposal to change the makeup of its officials’ structure – increasing from a top six to a top seven.Read More
Politics is politics: Video of JZ and CR laughing together at Nasrec goes viral
Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa were seen chatting like buddies on the sidelines of the ANC conference the day after the former president seemingly tried to upstage the current one.Read More
ANC Conference: ‘Race for deputy president is the one to watch’
The ANC's 55th national elective conference has entered its second day and voting for the top six positions is expected to dominate proceedings.Read More
ANC Conference: 'Pro-Ramaphosa delegates were held back at registration points'
A 7-hour delay on the first day of the ANC elective conference is a symptom of factional battles says EWN political editor Tshidi Madia.Read More
ANC on track to rebuild and win 2024, as coalitions a nightmare - Godongwana
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana addressed the Progressive Business Forum on the sidelines of the ANC elective conference on Saturday.Read More