Fashionably late: 55th ANC Elective Conference off to a late start





Clarence Ford interviews Sanusha Naidu, Senior Research Associate at Institute for Global Dialogue.

Members of the ANC have gathered in Johannesburg to determine the new National Election Committe, which ultimately will change the way in which the county is run going forward.

Outgoing ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe addressing the media in Nasrec. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

Points raised by Sanusha Naidu:

Program has been delayed allegedly due to load shedding – it was expected to commence at approximately 9am but has now been pushed until after lunch

Matters are delicate, sensitive and in "crisis mode" within the construct of the Elective Conference

Last night (Thursday), former president Jacob Zuma's lawyer released a private prosecution against Cyril Ramaphosa

ANC faces an internal crisis following the past few weeks, including Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma voting in favour of the Section 89 panel, which has created a gloomy, dense atmosphere at the conference

There are possibilities of a third candidate from senior management within the organisation to contest the presidency

Nothing is set in stone – the nomination numbers can change

The massive never-ending issue that the country is facing is load shedding, and it's since been announced that stage six will be making a comeback.

Naidu comments:

If we are on stage six, we are basically being taken to the brink every single time, and I don't know how much more of this our hearts can take in terms of sustaining ourselves. Sanusha Naidu, Senior Research Associate at Institute for Global Dialogue

While the country awaits to see if President Cyril Ramaphosa will serve a second term or not, today's decision will affect the country and the critical change that needs to be made going forward.

