Fashionably late: 55th ANC Elective Conference off to a late start
Clarence Ford interviews Sanusha Naidu, Senior Research Associate at Institute for Global Dialogue.
Members of the ANC have gathered in Johannesburg to determine the new National Election Committe, which ultimately will change the way in which the county is run going forward.
Points raised by Sanusha Naidu:
- Program has been delayed allegedly due to load shedding – it was expected to commence at approximately 9am but has now been pushed until after lunch
- Matters are delicate, sensitive and in "crisis mode" within the construct of the Elective Conference
- Last night (Thursday), former president Jacob Zuma's lawyer released a private prosecution against Cyril Ramaphosa
- ANC faces an internal crisis following the past few weeks, including Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma voting in favour of the Section 89 panel, which has created a gloomy, dense atmosphere at the conference
- There are possibilities of a third candidate from senior management within the organisation to contest the presidency
- Nothing is set in stone – the nomination numbers can change
The massive never-ending issue that the country is facing is load shedding, and it's since been announced that stage six will be making a comeback.
Naidu comments:
If we are on stage six, we are basically being taken to the brink every single time, and I don't know how much more of this our hearts can take in terms of sustaining ourselves.Sanusha Naidu, Senior Research Associate at Institute for Global Dialogue
While the country awaits to see if President Cyril Ramaphosa will serve a second term or not, today's decision will affect the country and the critical change that needs to be made going forward.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : 702
More from Local
Fish Hoek beach closed due to sewage spill
Fish Hoek beach has been closed until further notice after an overflow of sewer.Read More
"It's extraordinary", says Pippa Hudson as she takes on Antarctica
Pippa Hudson speaks to Abongile Nzelenzele live from Antarctica.Read More
Army deployed to guard Eskom power stations amid load shedding crisis
Eskom says soldiers will be posted at four power plants - namely Majuba, Camden, Grootvlei and Tutuka power stations.Read More
ANC nominees ready to face off for top spots
Abongile Nzelenzele gets the latest from EWN reporter Graeme Raubenheimer at the 55th ANC National Elective Conference.Read More
Politics is politics: Video of JZ and CR laughing together at Nasrec goes viral
Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa were seen chatting like buddies on the sidelines of the ANC conference the day after the former president seemingly tried to upstage the current one.Read More
'Money main driver behind latest bout of deaths at illegal initiation schools'
General practitioner Fundile Nyati says money is the reason why abuse and malpractice occurs at initiation schools.Read More
Group effort from bystanders saves two teens from drowning in rip current
The NSRI has praised the combined community effort that helped save the lives of two teenagers at Oyster Bay on the Garden Route.Read More
City to dispose of 300 impounded vehicles if they are not claimed
The City of Cape Town is urging owners of impounded vehicles to claim them by 15 January 2023 or they will be disposed of.Read More
ANC on track to rebuild and win 2024, as coalitions a nightmare - Godongwana
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana addressed the Progressive Business Forum on the sidelines of the ANC elective conference on Saturday.Read More
More from Politics
Why did Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma decline her presidency nomination?
Politics researcher and analyst Malaika Mahlatsi says Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma made a learned decision after declining her ANC president nomination.Read More
ANCYL wants young blood in ANC NEC, while Lesufi is for quality over age
The league’s convener, Nonceba Mhlauli said if the party wants to reclaim the youth vote, then it is time for the old guard to make space for young leaders.Read More
Zuma's private prosecution against Ramaphosa without substance: Magwenya
President Cyril Ramaphosa has served Zuma with legal papers, saying Zuma must withdraw his private prosecution against him.Read More
ANC nominees ready to face off for top spots
Abongile Nzelenzele gets the latest from EWN reporter Graeme Raubenheimer at the 55th ANC National Elective Conference.Read More
Voting for ANC's top 7 expected to commence on Sunday morning
Delegates adopted a proposal to change the makeup of its officials’ structure – increasing from a top six to a top seven.Read More
Politics is politics: Video of JZ and CR laughing together at Nasrec goes viral
Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa were seen chatting like buddies on the sidelines of the ANC conference the day after the former president seemingly tried to upstage the current one.Read More
ANC Conference: ‘Race for deputy president is the one to watch’
The ANC's 55th national elective conference has entered its second day and voting for the top six positions is expected to dominate proceedings.Read More
ANC Conference: 'Pro-Ramaphosa delegates were held back at registration points'
A 7-hour delay on the first day of the ANC elective conference is a symptom of factional battles says EWN political editor Tshidi Madia.Read More
ANC on track to rebuild and win 2024, as coalitions a nightmare - Godongwana
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana addressed the Progressive Business Forum on the sidelines of the ANC elective conference on Saturday.Read More