Day of Reconciliation 22: 'We’ve got to stand up for the SA we want to achieve'

As the country nears its third decade since liberation, issues of unethical leadership, unemployment, and bad governance continue to mar its current reality.

Reconciliation Day, a day of significance in South Africa, focuses on promoting social cohesion, healing, unity, nation-building, and renewal in the country every year on 16 December.

Philanthropist Marc Lubner, while a critic of the current government, argues politics has its position in society. We set up individuals like our President to fail in any regard, he says.

South Africans should not be looking for a messiah in President Cyril Ramaphosa they should be looking to empower communities, he adds.

Lubner says citizens should initiate the change they’d like to see in their lives.

We have got to stand up ourselves and do a job of work and attract those around us who have similar objectives and similar motivations. Marc Lubner, Philanthropist and Afrika Tikkun Group CEO

He says the private sector and non-governmental organisations do not implement holistic intervention that include vulnerable populations.

Too many philanthropic initiatives ignore the beneficiaries of community themselves… Marc Lubner, Philanthropist and Afrika Tikkun Group CEO

