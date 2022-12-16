Goodbye summer, hello winter, Pippa Hudson is off to Antarctica!





Zain Johnson chats to Pippa Hudson as she gets ready to jet off to the bitterly cold continent "dedicated to science and peace", Antarctica.

Matrics In Antarctica is an initiative created to help inspire young South African matric students 'to think about sustainability and how they can make a difference to the environment in their communities,' and Pippa is going along.

She was invited to join adventurer Rian Manser on this latest adventure.

Unfortunately, there have been many delays to her flight as a result of the weather conditions, not only in Cape Town, but in Antarctica, however, she's ready to board as soon as she gets the go ahead!

If you're looking to journey to Antarctica, here are some guides, tips and useful information that may help you.

Hudson's Journey:

There are very specific conditions needed to ascend and descend in Antarctica – Hudson will be landing on a 3km long ice runway at the air base in Queen Maude Land, which is under a cooperative agreement between twelve different nations, including SA

The flight is estimated to be five to six hours long, and is said to be very noisy

One hour before landing, passengers will be instructed to put on their warm, insulated clothing, before the captain reduces the cabin temperature as they prepare to descend on the ice runway

The 60cm wide ice runway needs to be well-groomed in prime weather conditions for each landing and is only operational between November and December, as it's impossible to land safely during the other months

Once landed, they will take a 40min drive to their guesthouse

Hudson's itinerary includes:

Exploring landmarks

Participating in water quality monitoring

Litter cleanup

Ice swimming – yes, you read that right

Packing essentials:

Warm gear

Swimming costume

Flip flops

Extra-strength sunscreen

Polarised sunglasses – the sunrays reflecting off of the ice could not only cause sunburn, but snow blindness

When I thought about packing for the Antarctica, I never imagined that I'd be adding a costume and flip flops to my bag. Pippa Hudson, Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Biodiversity found in Antarctica:

Seals

Whales

Several species of penguins

Numerous other sea birds

Moss

Lichens

At our safety briefing yesterday, we were actually given very strict instructions about biodiversity protection; it's one of the things all scientists in Antarctica take very, very seriously. Pippa Hudson, Lunch with Pippa Hudson

We had to brush all dirt and grass off the bottom of our shoes before packing them in. That's to avoid contamination from outside species. Pippa Hudson, Lunch with Pippa Hudson

