[UPDATE] Muizenberg Beach is now OPEN!





Mike Wills interviews Carolynne Franklin, member of the Zandvlei Protected Area Advisory Committee and ward 71 councillor.

Image: © lemanieh /123rf.com

On Monday 12 December, the City of Cape Town released a statement announcing the indefinite closure of Muizenberg Beach as a result of an electrical pump failure which contaminated the water and made it unsafe to swim in.

This is a precaution as contact with the water could result in potential gastro-intestinal issues and therefore any person who enters the water does so at their own risk. City of Cape Town

Since then, Muizenberg Beach has officially been reopened.

Carolynne Franklin comments:

Effluent has been successfully flushed through the estuary

The City is continuously monitoring water samples and water quality

The issues at the pump stations have been resolved

Stage six load shedding could result in additional issues with sewage works and it's suggested that the public do not flush their toilets during load shedding as it could lead to blockage

We need to not flush during load shedding, we need to try and ensure that our sewage system stays open and as clean as possible. It is going to have a knock-on effect on our infratructure Carolynne Franklin, member of the Zandvlei Protected Area Advisory Committee and ward 71 councillor

The public is encouraged to reach out to The City of Cape Town, should they have any issues.

