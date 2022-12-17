ANC on track to rebuild and win 2024, as coalitions a nightmare - Godongwana
Abongile Nzelenzele gets an update from EWN reporter Lindsay Dentlinger who is at the ANC elective conference at Nasrec.
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana addressed the Progressive Business Forum (PBF) on the sidelines of the ANC elective conference on Saturday.
He said the ANC is on track to renew itself, to rebuild and to ultimately win elections in 2024, reports Lindsay Dentlinger.
This is because, as the Minister put it, 'coalitions are a nightmare' and he doesn't want to see the ANC having to be part of that.
Addressing the PBF on key challenges facing South Africa, Godongwana said government had "dropped the ball" on Eskom.
He said government couldn't just continue to pump in the billions that we've seen over the years into the power utility without plans being made to make the operation sustainable.Lindsay Dentlinger, EWN reporter
He also said he doesn't care where the additional electricity supply comes from, it just has to happen and that's in reference to the debate about renewable energy.Lindsay Dentlinger, EWN reporter
In the context of climate change, the Minister said the developed world needs to help South Africa in coming up with an alternative development plan for Mpumalanga if we're to shut down 30 coal stations there and move to a renewable sector.
It's expected that the conference will hear nominations from the floor for the ANC top six leadership positions later on Saturday, which had initially been scheduled for late on Friday night.
#ANC55 Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is speaking to the business community this morning, on the sidelines of the national conference. LD pic.twitter.com/76oMTsyU3k' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 17, 2022
Source : EWN
ANC nominees ready to face off for top spots
Abongile Nzelenzele gets the latest from EWN reporter Graeme Raubenheimer at the 55th ANC National Elective Conference.Read More
Politics is politics: Video of JZ and CR laughing together at Nasrec goes viral
Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa were seen chatting like buddies on the sidelines of the ANC conference the day after the former president seemingly tried to upstage the current one.Read More
Ramaphosa admits ANC-led government policies partly to blame for load shedding
Speaking during the opening of the 55th national elective conference, Cyril Ramaphosa maintains that the government has made some good changes to help with Eskom.Read More
