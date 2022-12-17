City to dispose of 300 impounded vehicles if they are not claimed





The City of Cape Town is urging owners of impounded vehicles to claim them by 15 January 2023 or they will be disposed of.

The Traffic Service intends to dispose of 300 unclaimed vehicles at its Ndabeni impoundment facility.

The list includes just about every make from Mazda to Mercedes-Benz.

The vehicles were impounded in terms of the National Road Traffic Act of 1993, and/or the City's Traffic By-Law.

In terms of the Act, any vehicle that has not been reclaimed within 21 days of impoundment, can be disposed of.

Registered owners are urged to make arrangements to reclaim their vehicles by 15 January 2023, or it will be disposed of in line with national legislation. City of Cape Town

Vehicles can only be reclaimed upon the payment of all outstanding traffic fines and the impoundment release fee.

However, there's a special deal if registered owners act between 19 and 23 December this year.

The City's Traffic Service will offer a 50% reduction on towing fees as well as the waiving of impoundment or storage fees.

The full list of impounded vehicles can be accessed here.

You can contact the City's Traffic Service at phone number 021 444 3368 or 021 444 6454.

You can also use the following email addresses: Jeremy.Adams@capetown.gov.za or Carl.Diedericks@capetown.gov.na