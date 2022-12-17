ANC Conference: 'Pro-Ramaphosa delegates were held back at registration points'
Refiloe Mpakanyane interviewed Eyewitness News Political Editor, Tshidi Madia.
The 55th African National Congress (ANC) national conference kicked off on Friday with an open plenary session with interdenominational prayers and the national anthem.
However, there were reports of a seven-hour delay in the day’s proceeding with party President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering the political report only at 16:00, something which Eyewitness News Political Editor, Tshidi Madia says is a symptom of factional battles.
Madia says while a late start is conference tradition, there were deliberate delays in registering pro-Ramaphosa delegates.
What was happening was particular provinces were being allowed into the venue to register while pro-Ramaphosa provinces were being delayed…Tshidi Madia, Politics Editor - Eyewitness News
Discussion on core issues for the party and the country particularly are being overtaken by internal leadership clashes Madia says.
This can be seen with Jacob Zuma's entrance as Ramaphosa started to deliver the report, leading the former president's already rowdy supporters to disrupt his address. The group kept on chanting "Phala Phala" and "load shedding".
Madia says energy policy, organisational renewal and the moral decay of the ANC are key issues that need urgent attention and should be prioritised.
When they gather for a conference, it is about leadership for them [ANC] - they might say otherwise but it becomes about electing people.Tshidi Madia, Politics Editor - Eyewitness News
This article first appeared on 702
