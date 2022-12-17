Group effort from bystanders saves two teens from drowning in rip current
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has commended the combined community effort that helped save the lives of two teenagers caught in a rip current at Oyster Bay on the Garden Route.
It says the NSRI Oyster Bay duty crew were activated after reports of a drowning in progress at Eerste Rivier Beach, Tsitsikamma, in dense fog and rough seas on Sunday.
It appears that a 13-year-old girl got into trouble in the water and when her 15-year-old male swimming companion went to her aid, he was caught by the rip current as well.
Bystanders raised the alarm and threw floating objects, including a pink buoy, towards the two teens who were being swept out to sea.
The girl had been holding onto the pink floatation buoy but, exhausted, she had lost a hold on it. The boy was holding onto a body board, but by that stage he had been separated from the girl.NSRI
A 'Good Samaritan', 66-year-old Simon Bekker, then launched into the surf.
Once he reached the girl they got separated heading for the shore and the former navy diver then tried to reach the boy, warning him to swim away from the rocks.
When Bekker himself was forced to retreat back to the shore, another bystander swung into action. 50-year-old Jan Bester swam out, wearing flippers handed to him by other beachgoers.
RELATED: Cape Town man loses his own life after saving 3 teenagers from rip current
Bester also managed to reach the girl who was barely conscious by that stage, says the NSRI.
"Assisted by the floating objects he was able to swim the girl safely to a beach."
In the meantime, local resident Fanus Kruger and visiting family members had been alerted and raced down to a slipway where they launched a jet-ski.
In the dense fog and rough seas and close to rocks they reached the male teenager who was holding onto a body board. He was showing signs of extreme exhaustion and disappearing under water at times.NSRI
They were able to bring the male teenager safely to Skuitbaai.
NSRI Oyster Bay personnel helped resuscitate the teenagers at both sites and they were taken to hospital.
Both the boy and girl have since been discharged and "are on the road to recovery" thanks to this incredible group effort by bystanders and professionals.
