ANC Conference: ‘Race for deputy president is the one to watch’
Abongile Nzelenzele chats to Eyewitness News parliamentary reporter, Lindsay Dentlinger.
The ANC's 55th national elective conference at Nasrec entered its second day on Saturday and all eyes are on the vote for the top six positions in the party.
Eyewitness News parliamentary reporter, Lindsay Dentlinger believes it is anyone’s game in the lead-up to the vote.
It’s open season - anybody can still be nominated from the floor and with enough support can still run for any of those top six positions... We are waiting to see what will happen.Lindsay Dentlinger, Eyewitness News reporter
She says while the presidential position has led the debate up to this point, the tight competition for deputy president is front and centre.
Thus far ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, and ANC Eastern Cape chair Oscar Mabuyane are the names in the hat.
While everybody tends to want to focus on the presidential race some say the deputy presidential race is going to be the one to watch.Lindsay Dentlinger, Eyewitness News reporter
Voting for the top six positions is expected to dominate Saturday's proceedings.
