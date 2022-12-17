'Money main driver behind latest bout of deaths at illegal initiation schools'
Refiloe Mpakanyane interviewed Dr Fundile Nyati on Weekend Breakfast.
As of November 2022, 12 initiates have died at "initiation schools" in the Eastern Cape.
In the most recent case an initiate was found hanging from a tree near Langeni outside Mthatha.
Dr Fundile Nyati says it is in response to unemployment that inexperienced and unqualified people set up camp and offer services to earn a quick buck.
Economics have come into this. People who are unemployed, who want some money, they come up and they make themselves out to be traditional surgeons.Dr Fundile Nyati, Resident GP and CEO - Proactive health Solutions
You still find illegal traditional surgeons and traditional nurses who are actually performing these and the main driver for that is really to make money out of the process.Dr Fundile Nyati, Resident GP and CEO - Proactive health Solutions
While the intention behind the age-old rite of passage from boy to man is good, there’s been a lot of corruption over the years Dr Nyati adds.
Ideally it should be a process of when one gets to the homecoming ceremony having gone through the process, they are responsible members of society…Dr Fundile Nyati, Resident GP and CEO - Proactive health Solutions
Scroll up to listen to the full audio.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Money main driver behind latest bout of deaths at illegal initiation schools'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_9329922_african-huts-in-the-transkei.html?vti=mtgafcklh73cdc6ng3-1-96
More from Local
Fish Hoek beach closed due to sewage spill
Fish Hoek beach has been closed until further notice after an overflow of sewer.Read More
"It's extraordinary", says Pippa Hudson as she takes on Antarctica
Pippa Hudson speaks to Abongile Nzelenzele live from Antarctica.Read More
Army deployed to guard Eskom power stations amid load shedding crisis
Eskom says soldiers will be posted at four power plants - namely Majuba, Camden, Grootvlei and Tutuka power stations.Read More
ANC nominees ready to face off for top spots
Abongile Nzelenzele gets the latest from EWN reporter Graeme Raubenheimer at the 55th ANC National Elective Conference.Read More
Politics is politics: Video of JZ and CR laughing together at Nasrec goes viral
Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa were seen chatting like buddies on the sidelines of the ANC conference the day after the former president seemingly tried to upstage the current one.Read More
Group effort from bystanders saves two teens from drowning in rip current
The NSRI has praised the combined community effort that helped save the lives of two teenagers at Oyster Bay on the Garden Route.Read More
City to dispose of 300 impounded vehicles if they are not claimed
The City of Cape Town is urging owners of impounded vehicles to claim them by 15 January 2023 or they will be disposed of.Read More
ANC on track to rebuild and win 2024, as coalitions a nightmare - Godongwana
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana addressed the Progressive Business Forum on the sidelines of the ANC elective conference on Saturday.Read More
Ramaphosa admits ANC-led government policies partly to blame for load shedding
Speaking during the opening of the 55th national elective conference, Cyril Ramaphosa maintains that the government has made some good changes to help with Eskom.Read More