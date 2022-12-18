ANC nominees ready to face off for top spots
More than 4000 delegates will vote for the ANC's new leadership when the final day of the 55th National Elective Conference gets underway this morning.
While most of the names were the same, there were some surprise names from the floor during Saturday night's tense nomination process, which now includes seven senior positions.
The ANC will now have a second-deputy secretary general position.
Cyril Ramaphosa and Zweli Mhkize are the two contenders for the ANC presidency, a process which was highly contentious.
Abongile Nzelenzele gets the latest from EWN reporter Graeme Raubenheimer at the ANC National Elective Conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
We heard last night that some delegates from different branches wanted Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to enter her name for presidency, but she said no. The deputy president position had three nominations, Ronald Lamola, Oscar Mabuyane and Paul Mashatile. David Mabuza was asked to rerun for the position and and he said no. For the chairperson position, we have Gwede Mantashe, David Masondo and Stanley Matabata.Graeme Raubenheimer, EWN reporter
For the secretary general position, Mdumiseni Ntuli is believed to be a front runner, although he's not on anyone's slate. He doesn't side with the Ramaphosa camp or the RET camp. We also had Fikile Mbalula and Phumulo Masualle, and Mblalula received some boo's from the crowd.Graeme Raubenheimer, EWN reporter
The event took a crescendo when former cabinet minister Nomvula Mokanyane presented herself to nominate for the deputy-secretary general position.
The State Capture report earlier this year recommended Mokanyane be prosecuted for corruption, after the commission found she took bribes from Bosasa.
Mokanyane was first pitted against party general manager Fébé Potgieter.
We heard on the floor that Fébé had taken her name out of the race and that Mokanyane would stand unopposed. Until the ANC Northern Cape branches interrupted and stormed toward to the podium screaming for their candidate, Tina-Joemat Peterson.Graeme Raubenheimer, EWN reporter
Maropene Ramokgopa and Ronalda Nalumango from the Western Cape threw their names into the ring for the position of deputy secretary-general.
For the treasurer-general position, Ramaphosa's adviser Bejani Chauke, Pule Mabe, Mzwandile Masina and Gwen Ramokgopa will be vying against each other.
Lindiwe Sisulu also got a nomination but she didn't get the 25% threshold from the floor in order to stand. She also got a lot of boo's when her name was raised.Graeme Raubenheimer, EWN reporter
