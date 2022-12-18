"It's extraordinary", says Pippa Hudson as she takes on Antarctica





Pippa Hudson arriving in Antarctica Photo: Cape Talk

It's been a marathon journey, but Cape Talk presenter Pippa Hudson has finally landed in the 'white continent', Antarctica.

Shielded against the blistering cold with her ski jacket, beanie and snow jackets, Hudson has swapped the Cape Town sunshine for the southern part of the earth for the next week.

Hudson has joined a group of inspiring youth as as part of the 'Matrics in Antarctica', founded by South African global explorer Riaan Manser.

Driven by Manser's passion for conservation and environmental awareness, the programme aims to educate youth on issues of sustainability and eco-awareness and to create change within their own communities.

The South African group will be put to the test as Antarctica is the coldest and windiest continent.

It contains 90 percent of all of the ice on Earth.

Abongile Nzelenzele caught up with Pippa Hudson live from Antarctica.

I think we're in for -5 degrees today which is relatively warm. Everyone is saying how lovely and sunny the weather. But it's the most incredible landscape...there are fields of ice and it's extraordinary. Pippa Hudson, live from Antarctica

I'm talking from outside our guest house, which is a series of wooden huts well insulated and perched on a rocky outcrop close to one of the research bases here, looking out on the icefields. The silence of everything is so hard to put into words...it's another world. Pippa Hudson, live from Antarctica

The group of matriculants will get the opportunity to learn more about sustainability, the ecosystem and conservation.

The programme is all about creating the next generation of environmental activists and pioneering explorers.

Today, they're working on water quality testing and an assessment of litter. The litter is not necessarily left behind the people that live there, but it's blown there. That gives a sense of how strong the winds are. Pippa Hudson, live from Antarctica

The kind of research being done is very much focused on biodiversity, conservation and weather research. Pippa Hudson, live from Antarctica

