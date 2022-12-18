ANCYL wants young blood in ANC NEC, while Lesufi is for quality over age
SOWETO - The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) says it wants to see young people represented in the party’s national executive committee (NEC).
The ANC is hosting its 55th national elective conference at Nasrec where it will be voting in new members for its top seven positions along with 80 additional members who will serve on the NEC.
While the ANC constitution has a policy that the NEC should be made up of 50% women – a similar clause does not exist for youth.
The ANCYL league’s convener, Nonceba Mhlauli said if the party wants to reclaim the youth vote, then it is time for the old guard to make space for young leaders.
“We are saying that you won’t be able to attract young people among the rank if you do not have leaders who are youthful who are younger, so we will definitely be pushing for at least 30% of youth representation on the structures of the ANC,” she said.
Meanwhile, ANC Gauteng leader Panyaza Lesufi said the focus should be more on the quality of the leader than age.
“I don’t believe in the storyline that you have to reject everyone who is old and bring everyone who is new. We really need to have a combination so that we can be able to be a strong organisation that represents all South Africans."
According to Stats SA, 64% of the population in South Africa is younger than 35.
Why did Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma decline her presidency nomination?
Politics researcher and analyst Malaika Mahlatsi says Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma made a learned decision after declining her ANC president nomination.Read More
Zuma's private prosecution against Ramaphosa without substance: Magwenya
President Cyril Ramaphosa has served Zuma with legal papers, saying Zuma must withdraw his private prosecution against him.Read More
ANC nominees ready to face off for top spots
Abongile Nzelenzele gets the latest from EWN reporter Graeme Raubenheimer at the 55th ANC National Elective Conference.Read More
Voting for ANC's top 7 expected to commence on Sunday morning
Delegates adopted a proposal to change the makeup of its officials’ structure – increasing from a top six to a top seven.Read More
Politics is politics: Video of JZ and CR laughing together at Nasrec goes viral
Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa were seen chatting like buddies on the sidelines of the ANC conference the day after the former president seemingly tried to upstage the current one.Read More
ANC Conference: ‘Race for deputy president is the one to watch’
The ANC's 55th national elective conference has entered its second day and voting for the top six positions is expected to dominate proceedings.Read More
ANC Conference: 'Pro-Ramaphosa delegates were held back at registration points'
A 7-hour delay on the first day of the ANC elective conference is a symptom of factional battles says EWN political editor Tshidi Madia.Read More
ANC on track to rebuild and win 2024, as coalitions a nightmare - Godongwana
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana addressed the Progressive Business Forum on the sidelines of the ANC elective conference on Saturday.Read More
Ramaphosa admits ANC-led government policies partly to blame for load shedding
Speaking during the opening of the 55th national elective conference, Cyril Ramaphosa maintains that the government has made some good changes to help with Eskom.Read More