ANCYL wants young blood in ANC NEC, while Lesufi is for quality over age





SOWETO - The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) says it wants to see young people represented in the party’s national executive committee (NEC).

The ANC is hosting its 55th national elective conference at Nasrec where it will be voting in new members for its top seven positions along with 80 additional members who will serve on the NEC.

While the ANC constitution has a policy that the NEC should be made up of 50% women – a similar clause does not exist for youth.

The ANCYL league’s convener, Nonceba Mhlauli said if the party wants to reclaim the youth vote, then it is time for the old guard to make space for young leaders.

“We are saying that you won’t be able to attract young people among the rank if you do not have leaders who are youthful who are younger, so we will definitely be pushing for at least 30% of youth representation on the structures of the ANC,” she said.

Meanwhile, ANC Gauteng leader Panyaza Lesufi said the focus should be more on the quality of the leader than age.

“I don’t believe in the storyline that you have to reject everyone who is old and bring everyone who is new. We really need to have a combination so that we can be able to be a strong organisation that represents all South Africans."

According to Stats SA, 64% of the population in South Africa is younger than 35.

