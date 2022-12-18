Why did Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma decline her presidency nomination?





SOWETO - As nominations for the African National Congress's top seven leadership positions came in on Saturday night, there were some surprises.

For one, David Mabuza declined his nomination to return as deputy president of the party.

The one that stands out at the party's 55th national elective conference, though, is Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, who declined a nomination to run for the presidency. It is compulsory for the party to have a 50% gender split in the National Executive Council (NEC), and electing a woman president could show a move towards a more inclusive governing party (at least until 2024, that is).

So why did she decline, a day after tweeting that she was ready to run for the top job?

Politics analyst and researcher Malaika Mahlatsi spoke to Eyewitness News on the sidelines of the conference on Sunday, which is voting day for delegates.

Good morning Comrades, I wish to assure you that the communication I received from the acting SG of the ANC does not affect my ability to stand. If nominated by branches of the ANC, I am still allowed stand for nomination and I will avail myself.

Malibongwe!#ANC55 — Dr Dlamini Zuma (@DlaminiZuma) December 16, 2022

"Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has been a member of the ANC for a very long time, and I think more than anyone else she understands the dynamics of numbers. I think she realised when she got here - and probably before - that she doesn't have the support," Mahlatsi said.

She also said that Dlamini Zuma had come close to winning and taking over the top post while she was associated with Jacob Zuma and the odds were stacked against her.

"It's ironic because in 2017, she's the only woman who came as close as she did to becoming the president of the ANC. The margin between her and Cyril Ramaphosa was less than 2,000. And that's not very much for someone who contested Ramaphosa when he was most popular, when he was well-loved," she said.

Mahlatsi also said that accommodating a second deputy secretary general - which is why there is now the top seven - looks like the ANC is trying to satisfy factions within the party.

Listen to the full conversation below.

This article first appeared on EWN : Why did Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma decline her presidency nomination?