Fish Hoek beach closed due to sewage spill
If you were hoping to catch some surf and sun at Fish Hoek beach on Sunday, you'll have to make another plan.
The main bathing area at Fish Hoek Beach is temporarily closed to the public, due to a sewer overflow in the area.
The cause has not been identified.
The City of Cape Town said various departments are working on the scene.
City health will be taking water samples on a daily basis for water quality testing, until such time as the levels are within the minimum requirement for recreational activities as determined by the National Water Quality Guidelines.City of Cape Town
The public is advised to steer clear from the water until further notice.
This is a precaution as contact with the water could result in potential gastro-intestinal issues and therefore any person who enters the water does so at their own risk. We appreciate the public's cooperation during this time.City of Cape Town
Warning signs have been erected, advising the public of the situation.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/ghaddad/ghaddad1805/ghaddad180500069/100854362-public-beach-fish-hoek-eastern-cape-.jpg
More from Local
"It's extraordinary", says Pippa Hudson as she takes on Antarctica
Pippa Hudson speaks to Abongile Nzelenzele live from Antarctica.Read More
Army deployed to guard Eskom power stations amid load shedding crisis
Eskom says soldiers will be posted at four power plants - namely Majuba, Camden, Grootvlei and Tutuka power stations.Read More
ANC nominees ready to face off for top spots
Abongile Nzelenzele gets the latest from EWN reporter Graeme Raubenheimer at the 55th ANC National Elective Conference.Read More
Politics is politics: Video of JZ and CR laughing together at Nasrec goes viral
Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa were seen chatting like buddies on the sidelines of the ANC conference the day after the former president seemingly tried to upstage the current one.Read More
'Money main driver behind latest bout of deaths at illegal initiation schools'
General practitioner Fundile Nyati says money is the reason why abuse and malpractice occurs at initiation schools.Read More
Group effort from bystanders saves two teens from drowning in rip current
The NSRI has praised the combined community effort that helped save the lives of two teenagers at Oyster Bay on the Garden Route.Read More
City to dispose of 300 impounded vehicles if they are not claimed
The City of Cape Town is urging owners of impounded vehicles to claim them by 15 January 2023 or they will be disposed of.Read More
ANC on track to rebuild and win 2024, as coalitions a nightmare - Godongwana
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana addressed the Progressive Business Forum on the sidelines of the ANC elective conference on Saturday.Read More
Ramaphosa admits ANC-led government policies partly to blame for load shedding
Speaking during the opening of the 55th national elective conference, Cyril Ramaphosa maintains that the government has made some good changes to help with Eskom.Read More