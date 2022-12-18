Fish Hoek beach closed due to sewage spill





© ghaddad/123rf.com

If you were hoping to catch some surf and sun at Fish Hoek beach on Sunday, you'll have to make another plan.

The main bathing area at Fish Hoek Beach is temporarily closed to the public, due to a sewer overflow in the area.

The cause has not been identified.

The City of Cape Town said various departments are working on the scene.

City health will be taking water samples on a daily basis for water quality testing, until such time as the levels are within the minimum requirement for recreational activities as determined by the National Water Quality Guidelines. City of Cape Town

The public is advised to steer clear from the water until further notice.

This is a precaution as contact with the water could result in potential gastro-intestinal issues and therefore any person who enters the water does so at their own risk. We appreciate the public's cooperation during this time. City of Cape Town

Warning signs have been erected, advising the public of the situation.