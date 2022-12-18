It's Mokonyane vs Joemat-Pettersson for ANC's first DSG post
SOWETO - Former Energy Minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson and former Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane are going head-to-head on Sunday for the post of the ANC’s first deputy secretary-general (DSG).
It’s a job previously held for a decade by the late Jessie Duarte.
Joemat-Pettersson was a surprise nomination from the floor during nominations in the early hours of Sunday.
READ: First DSG hopeful tina Joemat-Pettersson backs Ramaphosa for second term
While punters don’t believe she can beat Mokonyane, both women have chequered histories as former ministers.
A former Gauteng Premier, Mokonyane appears to be the obvious choice for the first of two races for the position of deputy secretary-general.
But she has state capture allegations hanging over her head, amid claims that she received bribes from the late Bosasa boss, Gavin Watson.
READ: Kubayi says NEC members can't demand constant Eskom updates, Mokonyane disagrees
Under her tenure, the Water and Sanitation department went bankrupt, and R3 billion was wasted on the failed Giyani Bulk Water Project.
On the other hand, Joemat-Pettersson sold the country’s oil reserves in a dubious deal that’s since been reversed by the court, during her tenure as Energy Minister.
She courted further controversy when she received an R2 million bonus paid from money meant for solar water heaters, when she resigned as a member of parliament (MP) in 2017, after being axed from former president Jacob Zuma’s cabinet.
Political analyst Malaika Malatsi believes Mokonyane’s support is consolidated.
"Nomvula has been one person who in fact, amongst all the people who’ve been nominated has maintained significant support from both slates and all sides of the faction. So you’ve got people who support ramaphosa who support Nomvula and you’ve got who support Zweli Mkhize who also supports Nomvula."
The race for a second DSG will be between Maropene Ramokgoba and Ronalda Nalumango.
This article first appeared on EWN : It's Mokonyane vs Joemat-Pettersson for ANC's first DSG post
More from Politics
Ramaphosa wins second term as ANC president
Cyril Ramaphosa won a second term as ANC president, beating off rival Zweli Mkhize for the position.Read More
WATCH LIVE: ANC announces results for top seven
ANC delegates voted late into the night for the party’s top seven.Read More
ANC votes: 'There are some very nervous delegation leaders around here'
"That vote is never without contestation, so even if there is a result, there's going to be pushback."Read More
Zuma vs Ramaphosa: 'Court likely to hammer JZ with costs for wasting its time'
Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to be met with punitive costs, says legal expert Benedict Phiri.Read More
'We are confident Zweli Mkhize will become ANC president'
The KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress is strongly in support of Dr Zweli Mkhize for President.Read More
Cyril Ramaphosa might not make it this time - Professor Richard Calland
The party is expected to announce its top seven leadership positions on Monday.Read More
[40 years ago today] ANC attacks Koeberg Nuclear Power Station
On 19 December 1982, four explosions occurred at Koeberg, the only nuclear power station in Africa.Read More
South Africa, are you ready to 'meet' the ANC's new leaders?
The battle for the party's top seven is underway.Read More
If there's vote buying, we need to know about it asap, says ANC's Mabe
Outgoing spokesperson of the ANC, Pule Mabe, says delegates must come forward with proof of vote buying if they value the respect they get as elected leaders.Read More