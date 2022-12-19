South Africa, are you ready to 'meet' the ANC's new leaders?
Bongani Bingwa interviews Eyewitness News reporter Lindsey Dentlinger.
The ANC is expected to announce its new leadership on Monday.
Following deadlocked negotiations after accusing President Cyril Ramaphosa of not meeting their demands, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Free State, and Gauteng decided to vote for Zweli Mkhize instead.
... votes did conclude late last night, and delegates have been told to return to Nasrec at 9 AM this morning.Lindsay Dentlinger, Reporter - Eyewitness News
... it might take four to five hours and we hope to get an update from the ANC media team this morning as to when the results might be made. It could be lunchtime; it could be much later this afternoon.Lindsay Dentlinger, Reporter - Eyewitness News
