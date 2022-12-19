Cyril Ramaphosa might not make it this time - Professor Richard Calland





Bongani Bingwa interviews Richard Calland, Professor of Public Law at the University of Cape Town.

South Africa is on tenterhooks; will President Cyril Ramaphosa retain his position, or will former health minister Zweli Mkhize come out on top?

Ramaphosa might not make it, says Calland.

Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Free State, and Gauteng changed allegiance from Ramaphosa to Mkhize while ANC Eastern Cape Chairperson Oscar Mabuyane has thrown his weight behind Ramaphosa as he bids to be second in command.

Gwede Mantashe and Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC's 55th National Elective Conference on 17 December 2022. Picture: EWN/Jacques Nelles

The president went into the conference with over 60% support plus politically he showed a backbone over Phala Phala. However, one of the things he never resolved, the fundamental weakness of his campaign, is that he never really settled on a strong slate of candidates. Richard Calland, Political analyst

Even if Ramaphosa prevails, he may well end up with a top 7 that is very unfriendly to him and that makes his presidency untenable. Richard Calland, Political analyst

