Cyril Ramaphosa might not make it this time - Professor Richard Calland
Bongani Bingwa interviews Richard Calland, Professor of Public Law at the University of Cape Town.
South Africa is on tenterhooks; will President Cyril Ramaphosa retain his position, or will former health minister Zweli Mkhize come out on top?
Ramaphosa might not make it, says Calland.
Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Free State, and Gauteng changed allegiance from Ramaphosa to Mkhize while ANC Eastern Cape Chairperson Oscar Mabuyane has thrown his weight behind Ramaphosa as he bids to be second in command.
RELATED: South Africa, are you ready to 'meet' the ANC's new leaders?
The president went into the conference with over 60% support plus politically he showed a backbone over Phala Phala. However, one of the things he never resolved, the fundamental weakness of his campaign, is that he never really settled on a strong slate of candidates.Richard Calland, Political analyst
Even if Ramaphosa prevails, he may well end up with a top 7 that is very unfriendly to him and that makes his presidency untenable.Richard Calland, Political analyst
For more detail, scroll up to listen to the audio.
This article first appeared on 702 : Cyril Ramaphosa might not make it this time - Professor Richard Calland
More from Local
Domestic workers are losing jobs as cost of living rises: 'We are cut first'
South Africa's depressed economy and rampant inflation are particularly affecting domestic workers.Read More
Ramaphosa wins second term as ANC president
Cyril Ramaphosa won a second term as ANC president, beating off rival Zweli Mkhize for the position.Read More
Sewerage overflows close yet another Cape Town beach
Fish Hoek Beach has been closed as a precautionary measure following a sewer overflow into the area.Read More
'Eskom’s army deployment should be coupled with advanced technology'
The South African Defence Force (SANDF) has been deployed to four Eskom power stations: Majuba, Camden, Grootvlei, and Tutuka.Read More
ANC votes: 'There are some very nervous delegation leaders around here'
"That vote is never without contestation, so even if there is a result, there's going to be pushback."Read More
Zuma vs Ramaphosa: 'Court likely to hammer JZ with costs for wasting its time'
Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to be met with punitive costs, says legal expert Benedict Phiri.Read More
'We are confident Zweli Mkhize will become ANC president'
The KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress is strongly in support of Dr Zweli Mkhize for President.Read More
[40 years ago today] ANC attacks Koeberg Nuclear Power Station
On 19 December 1982, four explosions occurred at Koeberg, the only nuclear power station in Africa.Read More
South Africa, are you ready to 'meet' the ANC's new leaders?
The battle for the party's top seven is underway.Read More
More from Politics
Ramaphosa wins second term as ANC president
Cyril Ramaphosa won a second term as ANC president, beating off rival Zweli Mkhize for the position.Read More
WATCH LIVE: ANC announces results for top seven
ANC delegates voted late into the night for the party’s top seven.Read More
ANC votes: 'There are some very nervous delegation leaders around here'
"That vote is never without contestation, so even if there is a result, there's going to be pushback."Read More
Zuma vs Ramaphosa: 'Court likely to hammer JZ with costs for wasting its time'
Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to be met with punitive costs, says legal expert Benedict Phiri.Read More
'We are confident Zweli Mkhize will become ANC president'
The KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress is strongly in support of Dr Zweli Mkhize for President.Read More
[40 years ago today] ANC attacks Koeberg Nuclear Power Station
On 19 December 1982, four explosions occurred at Koeberg, the only nuclear power station in Africa.Read More
South Africa, are you ready to 'meet' the ANC's new leaders?
The battle for the party's top seven is underway.Read More
If there's vote buying, we need to know about it asap, says ANC's Mabe
Outgoing spokesperson of the ANC, Pule Mabe, says delegates must come forward with proof of vote buying if they value the respect they get as elected leaders.Read More
It's Mokonyane vs Joemat-Pettersson for ANC's first DSG post
While punters don’t believe she can beat Mokonyane, both women have chequered histories as former ministers.Read More
More from Opinion
Zuma vs Ramaphosa: 'Court likely to hammer JZ with costs for wasting its time'
Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to be met with punitive costs, says legal expert Benedict Phiri.Read More
'Companies need to explain better so we're not caught out by financial jargon'
Store accounts, car insurance... It's so easy for the average consumer to misunderstand what might seem obvious to the big corporates says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
André de Ruyter underestimated the requirements to run Eskom as CEO - Ted Blom
Economy-destroying power cuts have led to growing calls to fire De Ruyter, who has led Eskom since 2019.Read More
'André de Ruyter's vision went against politically connected vested interests'
Following a barrage of attacks, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter resigned on Wednesday.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Why you should care about the ANC elective conference
You might be tired from the politics of the year, but this last push is necessary, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Not your typical car ad: Lexus meditation spot 'SO irritating but SO good!'
The week's advertising 'heros and zeros' with Ogilvy's Nomaswazi Phumo on The Money Show.Read More
ANC civil war is an illusion, and we are docile spectators - political analyst
Just days ahead of the Nasrec elective conference, President Cyril Ramaphosa survives this fight.Read More
From sharpening your mind to new marketing ideas- top 10 business books of 2022
Regular book reviewer Ian Mann (MD, Gateways Business Consultants) shares his top reading picks for 2022 on The Money Show.Read More
Ramaphosa to face opposition parties in parliament as impeachment looms
President Cyril Ramaphosa will face members of Parliament on Tuesday.Read More