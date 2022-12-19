[40 years ago today] ANC attacks Koeberg Nuclear Power Station





On 19 December 1982, uMkhonto we Sizwe, the military wing of the ANC, founded by late President Nelson Mandela, attacked Koeberg, causing extensive damage but no injuries.

Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town, South Africa. © hijackhippo/123rf.com

Reasons for the attack:

The "well-planned" attack was a way to dismiss any claims that the ANC and uMkhonto we Sizwe existed only in neighbouring countries

It was a way to pay tribute and respect to "its fallen heroes and imprisoned comrades" that died as a result of South African Defence Force raids

The attack was a warning to protentional foreign investors looking to invest in an apartheid South Africa

