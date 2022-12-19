Streaming issues? Report here
[40 years ago today] ANC attacks Koeberg Nuclear Power Station

19 December 2022 6:21 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Koeberg Nuclear Power Station
african history
african national cogress

On 19 December 1982, four explosions occurred at Koeberg, the only nuclear power station in Africa.

On 19 December 1982, uMkhonto we Sizwe, the military wing of the ANC, founded by late President Nelson Mandela, attacked Koeberg, causing extensive damage but no injuries.

Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town, South Africa. © hijackhippo/123rf.com
Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town, South Africa. © hijackhippo/123rf.com

Reasons for the attack:

  • The "well-planned" attack was a way to dismiss any claims that the ANC and uMkhonto we Sizwe existed only in neighbouring countries
  • It was a way to pay tribute and respect to "its fallen heroes and imprisoned comrades" that died as a result of South African Defence Force raids
  • The attack was a warning to protentional foreign investors looking to invest in an apartheid South Africa

To learn more about this day, click here.

To learn more about South African history, click here.




19 December 2022 6:21 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Koeberg Nuclear Power Station
african history
african national cogress

