[40 years ago today] ANC attacks Koeberg Nuclear Power Station
On 19 December 1982, uMkhonto we Sizwe, the military wing of the ANC, founded by late President Nelson Mandela, attacked Koeberg, causing extensive damage but no injuries.
Reasons for the attack:
- The "well-planned" attack was a way to dismiss any claims that the ANC and uMkhonto we Sizwe existed only in neighbouring countries
- It was a way to pay tribute and respect to "its fallen heroes and imprisoned comrades" that died as a result of South African Defence Force raids
- The attack was a warning to protentional foreign investors looking to invest in an apartheid South Africa
To learn more about this day, click here.
To learn more about South African history, click here.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_158173091_koeberg-nuclear-power-station-on-a-hazy-day.html?vti=oebky01lche4zwxsqy-1-2
More from Local
Domestic workers are losing jobs as cost of living rises: 'We are cut first'
South Africa's depressed economy and rampant inflation are particularly affecting domestic workers.Read More
Ramaphosa wins second term as ANC president
Cyril Ramaphosa won a second term as ANC president, beating off rival Zweli Mkhize for the position.Read More
Sewerage overflows close yet another Cape Town beach
Fish Hoek Beach has been closed as a precautionary measure following a sewer overflow into the area.Read More
'Eskom’s army deployment should be coupled with advanced technology'
The South African Defence Force (SANDF) has been deployed to four Eskom power stations: Majuba, Camden, Grootvlei, and Tutuka.Read More
ANC votes: 'There are some very nervous delegation leaders around here'
"That vote is never without contestation, so even if there is a result, there's going to be pushback."Read More
Zuma vs Ramaphosa: 'Court likely to hammer JZ with costs for wasting its time'
Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to be met with punitive costs, says legal expert Benedict Phiri.Read More
'We are confident Zweli Mkhize will become ANC president'
The KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress is strongly in support of Dr Zweli Mkhize for President.Read More
Cyril Ramaphosa might not make it this time - Professor Richard Calland
The party is expected to announce its top seven leadership positions on Monday.Read More
South Africa, are you ready to 'meet' the ANC's new leaders?
The battle for the party's top seven is underway.Read More
More from Politics
Ramaphosa wins second term as ANC president
Cyril Ramaphosa won a second term as ANC president, beating off rival Zweli Mkhize for the position.Read More
WATCH LIVE: ANC announces results for top seven
ANC delegates voted late into the night for the party’s top seven.Read More
ANC votes: 'There are some very nervous delegation leaders around here'
"That vote is never without contestation, so even if there is a result, there's going to be pushback."Read More
Zuma vs Ramaphosa: 'Court likely to hammer JZ with costs for wasting its time'
Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to be met with punitive costs, says legal expert Benedict Phiri.Read More
'We are confident Zweli Mkhize will become ANC president'
The KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress is strongly in support of Dr Zweli Mkhize for President.Read More
Cyril Ramaphosa might not make it this time - Professor Richard Calland
The party is expected to announce its top seven leadership positions on Monday.Read More
South Africa, are you ready to 'meet' the ANC's new leaders?
The battle for the party's top seven is underway.Read More
If there's vote buying, we need to know about it asap, says ANC's Mabe
Outgoing spokesperson of the ANC, Pule Mabe, says delegates must come forward with proof of vote buying if they value the respect they get as elected leaders.Read More
It's Mokonyane vs Joemat-Pettersson for ANC's first DSG post
While punters don’t believe she can beat Mokonyane, both women have chequered histories as former ministers.Read More