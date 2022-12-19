Zuma vs Ramaphosa: 'Court likely to hammer JZ with costs for wasting its time'
Africa Melane interviews Benedict Phiri, Managing Director at IusPrudentia Special Counsel.
Zuma instituted private prosecution of Ramaphosa without sufficient grounds and to cause annoyance, says Phiri.
It is very likely that the former president bringing this private prosecution will be [considered] vexatious and will likely be met with punitive costs.Benedict Phiri, Managing Director - IusPrudentia Special Counsel
Ramaphosa rejects Zuma’s attempt to add him as an accused in his private prosecution of state prosecutor Billy Downer.
The Jacob Zuma Foundation announced the private prosecution against Ramaphosa on 15 December, the eve of the ANC's 55th national conference.
Phiri says, while Downer may have a case to answer for, Ramaphosa was not privy to the disclosed documents.
I think the problem here is that it seems the former president doesn’t actually understand what the crime he complains of is.Benedict Phiri, Managing Director - IusPrudentia Special Counsel
It's hard to understand how does the president fit into that because he was nowhere close to the disclosure of the document or its information or any contents of the court file.Benedict Phiri, Managing Director - IusPrudentia Special Counsel
The court in dealing with this matter can grant punitive costs where it finds that the matter is vexatious.Benedict Phiri, Managing Director - IusPrudentia Special Counsel
The president may claim an unlawful or malicious prosecution against Zuma, adds Phiri.
This article first appeared on 702 : Zuma vs Ramaphosa: 'Court likely to hammer JZ with costs for wasting its time'
Source : GCIS
