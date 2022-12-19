'We are confident Zweli Mkhize will become ANC president'





Bongani Bingwa interviews Mafika Mndebele, a spokesperson of the African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal.

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has endorsed Dr Zweli Mkhize as their best candidate for the top post.

This after Limpopo, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and Free State dumped President Cyril Ramaphosa on the eve of elections on Sunday night.

FILE: The ANC's Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/Eyewitness News

We are quite confident that when those results are announced, Dr Zweli Mkhize will be announced as the new president of the ANC. Mafika Mndebele, Spokesperson - ANC in KwaZulu-Natal

The party in KZN has also condemned former SACP secretary-general Dr Blade Nzimande for calling former president Jacob Zuma a wrecking ball.

His remarks follow Zuma's grand entrance and getting delegates to sing his songs when Ramaphosa was delivering a political report on Friday.

Mndebele says that delegates who disrupted Ramaphosa on Friday were disciplined.

There were a few delegates that were destructive on Friday. We acted swiftly as the leadership of KwaZulu-Natal, and we must not create an impression of continuous conduct in that particular regard. Mafika Mndebele, Spokesperson - ANC in KwaZulu-Natal

Nzimande says Zuma must begin to act as a senior member of the party and leave President Cyril Ramaphosa alone.

