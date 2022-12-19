'We are confident Zweli Mkhize will become ANC president'
Bongani Bingwa interviews Mafika Mndebele, a spokesperson of the African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal.
The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has endorsed Dr Zweli Mkhize as their best candidate for the top post.
This after Limpopo, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and Free State dumped President Cyril Ramaphosa on the eve of elections on Sunday night.
We are quite confident that when those results are announced, Dr Zweli Mkhize will be announced as the new president of the ANC.Mafika Mndebele, Spokesperson - ANC in KwaZulu-Natal
The party in KZN has also condemned former SACP secretary-general Dr Blade Nzimande for calling former president Jacob Zuma a wrecking ball.
His remarks follow Zuma's grand entrance and getting delegates to sing his songs when Ramaphosa was delivering a political report on Friday.
Mndebele says that delegates who disrupted Ramaphosa on Friday were disciplined.
There were a few delegates that were destructive on Friday. We acted swiftly as the leadership of KwaZulu-Natal, and we must not create an impression of continuous conduct in that particular regard.Mafika Mndebele, Spokesperson - ANC in KwaZulu-Natal
Nzimande says Zuma must begin to act as a senior member of the party and leave President Cyril Ramaphosa alone.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'We are confident Zweli Mkhize will become ANC president'
Ramaphosa wins second term as ANC president
Cyril Ramaphosa won a second term as ANC president, beating off rival Zweli Mkhize for the position.Read More
ANC votes: 'There are some very nervous delegation leaders around here'
"That vote is never without contestation, so even if there is a result, there's going to be pushback."Read More
Zuma vs Ramaphosa: 'Court likely to hammer JZ with costs for wasting its time'
Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to be met with punitive costs, says legal expert Benedict Phiri.Read More
Cyril Ramaphosa might not make it this time - Professor Richard Calland
The party is expected to announce its top seven leadership positions on Monday.Read More
[40 years ago today] ANC attacks Koeberg Nuclear Power Station
On 19 December 1982, four explosions occurred at Koeberg, the only nuclear power station in Africa.Read More
South Africa, are you ready to 'meet' the ANC's new leaders?
The battle for the party's top seven is underway.Read More
