ANC votes: 'There are some very nervous delegation leaders around here'
Lester Kiewit interviews Eyewitness News reporter Lindsay Dentlinger.
The 55th ANC Elective Conference weekend has wrapped up, but the votes are yet to be determined.
As of last night, Gauteng, a large voting bloc, still had to vote, but sources have since confirmed that the voting process has been concluded and the votes are being counted.
There will likely be a pushback when the results come in, says Dentlinger.
I'm not going to have a good guess as to when we will have some results.Lindsay Dentlinger, EWN reporter
Lindsay Dentlinger weighs in:
- Critical policies and issues that the country is facing have taken a back seat
- Delegates have been told to return to Nasrec this morning
- The results are expected to have some surprises
- Dentlinger hesitates to use branch nominations as an indicator of how things will play out
- Gender representation remains an issue
- Female candidates are not getting enough support from their parties. The only position available to women is "Deputy Secretary General"
- Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma rejected her nomination
- Lindiwe Sisulu failed to gain support
Last night when I got back to the hotel some of the delegates who had just come back from voting said that they had abandoned those commissions; there was just no way they were going to pay any attention or stay focused on what was happening.Lindsay Dentlinger, EWN reporter
There are some very nervous delegation leaders around here...Lindsay Dentlinger, EWN reporter
Provinces are wanting to show their muscle here, and so it's not just about who emerges victorious as the President of the party, but it's who the President of the party is gonna take along, and how the provinces are going to be represented in the top 7.Lindsay Dentlinger, EWN reporter
When you do nominate women, they decline, or when they are nominated, they then do not reach the threshold.Lindsay Dentlinger, EWN reporter
