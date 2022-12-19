'Eskom’s army deployment should be coupled with advanced technology'
Bongani Bingwa interviews Sahlule Luzipho, Portfolio Committee Chairperson on Mineral Resources and Energy.
The decision to deploy the SANDF is informed by an ongoing security threat analysis, according to presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.
The deployment involves a minimum of 10 soldiers per site and follows André de Ruyter’s resignation as Eskom CEO.
Mineral Resources and Energy committee chairperson Sahlule Luzipho says Eskom’s problems are not about policy limitations or failures but rather shortcomings in management and maintenance challenges.
The real issue here is what we have always been arguing, that the challenges of Eskom are not about policy… what you have with Eskom... [are] management shortcomings as well as maintenance challenges...Sahlule Luzipho, Chairperson - Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources and Energy
Eskom has in the past complained about acts of sabotage and criminal syndicates.
In October, the Mail & Guardian reported that Eskom’s efforts to beef up security at its power stations and employ new technology to monitor its sites had purportedly proven to be futile.
Luzipho welcomes the scaling up of security and suggests that increased use of technology can stop theft and sabotage.
For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Eskom’s army deployment should be coupled with advanced technology'
Source : Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News
