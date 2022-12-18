Hakim Ziyech donates all his World Cup earnings to the needy





Hakim Ziyech (29) is the attacking midfielder or winger for Premier League club Chelsea and the Morocco national team.

His fans call him the "Wizard" because of his immaculate skills on the field.

"The entire Moroccan team decided to donate ALL of their World Cup earnings to poor children and families in Morocco! A team of the people," announced Khaled A. Beydoun on Twitter.

“Of course I will donate all my #WorldCup earnings to poor people in need of it. I didn't choose to play for Morocco for money I made that choice from my heart.”



The sports fan and journalist further added that "Hakim Ziyech was first capped for Morocco in 2015, and since then he has not kept a single penny."

In the sensational effort, the 29-year-old star collected a whopping $277,575.90 for charity, members of the team’s staff, and underprivileged people in his home country.

He has also donated money to amateur football clubs and hospitals in Morocco.