Sewerage overflows close yet another Cape Town beach





Lester Kiewit interviews Farouk Robertson, Communications Manager for the City of Cape Town's Water and Sanitation Department.

Yesterday (Sunday), the City of Cape Town released a statement announcing the temporary closure of Fish Hoek Beach.

© ghaddad/123rf.com

It is the second beach that has been closed in the past two weeks as a result of sewage infiltrating the ocean and surrounding areas.

Farouk Robertson weighs in:

Precautionary measures have been put in place to reduce chances of getting gastro-intestinal health issues if in contact with the water

The blocked sewer has been the result of inappropriate use of infrastructure, with unsuitable materials going down the sewer

Before the closure, lifeguards ensured that there was no one in the water while waiting for warning signs to go up

The City has taken regular water samples for analysis and is expecting results today

The City is unable to pinpoint when the water will be safe to swim, but it is hopeful that it will be within the next two days

Load shedding has played a part, and continues to play a part in the efficiency of pump stations, with over 400 sewer pump stations across the city affected

The biggest concern for us is we need to be a caring city and we need to ensure that we don't have any negative impacts on our city or anybody that wants to take a dip at Fish Hoek Beach. Farouk Robertson, Communications Manager for the City of Cape Town's Water and Sanitation Department

The City will confirm when Fish Hoek Beach will be safe to use, but until then, residents are instructed not to swim.

