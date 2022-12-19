WATCH LIVE: ANC announces results for top seven
JOHANNESBURG - The ANC is announcing the results of the vote for the party's top seven.
ANC delegates voted late into Sunday night.
The new leadership will steer the party for the next five years.
WATCH: ANC announces top seven results
This article first appeared on EWN : WATCH LIVE: ANC announces results for top seven
