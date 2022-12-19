Ramaphosa wins second term as ANC president
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has announced its top seven for the next five years.
The announcement was made on Monday following voting that went on late into Sunday night.
The ANC's head of elections, Kgalema Motlanthe, made the announcement at Nasrec on Monday morning.
Cyril Ramaphosa won a second term as ANC president, beating off rival Zweli Mkhize for the position.
Ramaphosa received 2,476 votes to Mkhize's 1,897.
Paul Mashatile was elected as deputy president of the party.
In breaking down the voting, Motlanthe said that 4,436 delegates were eligible to vote. He said that 4,386 votes were cast and that 4,384 ballots were counted.
Motlanthe explained that two ballots were confiscated after two voters were caught photographing their ballots. They offered to revoke their voting status, Motlanthe explained.
ANC Top Seven is as follows:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Deputy President Paul Mashatile
National chairperson Gwede Mantashe
Secretary-general Fikile Mbalula
First deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane
Second deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa
Treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa
WATCH LIVE: ANC's Pule Mabe addresses the media after the election results
This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa wins second term as ANC president
