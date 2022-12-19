



Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February this year

They have launched the so-called 'creative brigade' to boost morale among soldiers

Russian soldiers. © andreykr/123rf.com

Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February 2022, and the war is still ongoing ten months later.

In an attempt to boost morale, Russia has sent a brigade of singers and musicians to the front line of the war in Ukraine.

The defence ministry in Moscow announced the formation of a front-line creative brigade after a public appeal to donate instruments.

It is about boosting morale and it is an acknowledgment, I suppose, that there are Russian soldiers dug in, literally, in trenches in Ukraine, who need some morale boosting. Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

Military music has been a common spirit-boosting tool among armies in times of conflict, adds Gilchrist.

In terms of those poor young chaps sitting in winter in Ukraine, why not have a bit of music? Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

This article first appeared on 702 : Russia sends musicians to frontline to boost plummeting moral of soldiers