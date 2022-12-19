Russia sends musicians to frontline to boost plummeting moral of soldiers
Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
-
Russia invaded Ukraine in February this year
-
They have launched the so-called 'creative brigade' to boost morale among soldiers
Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February 2022, and the war is still ongoing ten months later.
In an attempt to boost morale, Russia has sent a brigade of singers and musicians to the front line of the war in Ukraine.
The defence ministry in Moscow announced the formation of a front-line creative brigade after a public appeal to donate instruments.
It is about boosting morale and it is an acknowledgment, I suppose, that there are Russian soldiers dug in, literally, in trenches in Ukraine, who need some morale boosting.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
Military music has been a common spirit-boosting tool among armies in times of conflict, adds Gilchrist.
In terms of those poor young chaps sitting in winter in Ukraine, why not have a bit of music?Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
For more detail, scroll up to listen to the audio.
This article first appeared on 702 : Russia sends musicians to frontline to boost plummeting moral of soldiers
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_26410706_perevalne-ukraine-march-5-russian-soldiers-marching-on-march-5-2014-in-perevalne-crimea-ukraine-on-f.html?vti=nkb0wikuajf346ys5i-1-53
More from World
China braces for waves of Covid-19 after finally droppping restrictions
Three years after the initial coronavirus outbreak, China is still anticipating multiple waves of Covid-19 infections.Read More
WATCH (if you dare): Divers encounter 7-metre anaconda underwater
A video has resurfaced of two scuba divers coming face-to-face with a seven-metre green anaconda in Brazil's Formoso river.Read More
[VIDEOS] Hotel's vertical aquarium bursts, 1m litres of water floods streets
A huge vertical aquarium in Berlin's Radisson Blu burst on Friday, washing 1 500 fish and debris into the lobby and out onto the streets.Read More
Panicked Chinese stockpile flu products after lifting of zero-Covid
People in China are stockpiling "flu products" after the autocratic country ended its "zero Covid" policy last week.Read More
American scientists make 'nuclear fusion' breakthrough
US scientists claim to have made a potentially civilisation-saving breakthrough.Read More
'North Korea is preparing to test a nuclear weapon'
North Korea is preparing for a nuclear test, according to South Korean president Han Duck-soo.Read More
Russia punishes man for dreaming of Zelensky and posting about it on Instagram
A Russian man has been fined £400 for dreaming about Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky and posting about it on Instagram.Read More
Ukraine plunged into darkness as new attacks pulverise energy grid
Russia is targeting Ukraine's entire electricity grid, which may constitute a war crime.Read More
[WATCH] Cruise ship passenger rescued after treading water for 20 hours
'I was never accepting this was it.' The 28-year-old man survived treading water in the Gulf of Mexico for 20 hours after going overboard.Read More