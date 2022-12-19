China braces for waves of Covid-19 after finally droppping restrictions





Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

A significant portion of China’s older population is unvaccinated against Covid-19

The country is anticipating multiple Covid-19 waves this winter

While the rest of the world has returned to business as usual after the pandemic, China is bracing for three more Covid-19 waves.

We have this top Chinese health official, Wu Zunyou, who says he believes China is experiencing the first of its three winter waves of infection. Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

After lifting its "zero Covid" policy, there has been a surge in infections in China.

The country is not administering any of the Western vaccines, which studies have shown are more effective than those made in China.

China estimates 90% of its population has been fully vaccinated... but, crucially, only half of the people in China aged 80 and over have had the vaccine. Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

Gilchrist said there are also concerns that the official Covid-19 statistics are a huge underestimate.

