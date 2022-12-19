China braces for waves of Covid-19 after finally droppping restrictions
Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
-
A significant portion of China’s older population is unvaccinated against Covid-19
-
The country is anticipating multiple Covid-19 waves this winter
While the rest of the world has returned to business as usual after the pandemic, China is bracing for three more Covid-19 waves.
We have this top Chinese health official, Wu Zunyou, who says he believes China is experiencing the first of its three winter waves of infection.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
After lifting its "zero Covid" policy, there has been a surge in infections in China.
The country is not administering any of the Western vaccines, which studies have shown are more effective than those made in China.
China estimates 90% of its population has been fully vaccinated... but, crucially, only half of the people in China aged 80 and over have had the vaccine.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
Gilchrist said there are also concerns that the official Covid-19 statistics are a huge underestimate.
For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview (skip to 01:35).
This article first appeared on 702 : China braces for waves of Covid-19 after finally droppping restrictions
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_141616679_close-up-of-sample-with-coronavirus-test-lettering-on-map.html?vti=n0b8pgydf26fkjzxx7-1-14
More from World
Russia sends musicians to frontline to boost plummeting moral of soldiers
After many months of fighting in Ukraine, Russia is attempting to boost its soldiers’ spirits with the sound of music.Read More
WATCH (if you dare): Divers encounter 7-metre anaconda underwater
A video has resurfaced of two scuba divers coming face-to-face with a seven-metre green anaconda in Brazil's Formoso river.Read More
[VIDEOS] Hotel's vertical aquarium bursts, 1m litres of water floods streets
A huge vertical aquarium in Berlin's Radisson Blu burst on Friday, washing 1 500 fish and debris into the lobby and out onto the streets.Read More
Panicked Chinese stockpile flu products after lifting of zero-Covid
People in China are stockpiling "flu products" after the autocratic country ended its "zero Covid" policy last week.Read More
American scientists make 'nuclear fusion' breakthrough
US scientists claim to have made a potentially civilisation-saving breakthrough.Read More
'North Korea is preparing to test a nuclear weapon'
North Korea is preparing for a nuclear test, according to South Korean president Han Duck-soo.Read More
Russia punishes man for dreaming of Zelensky and posting about it on Instagram
A Russian man has been fined £400 for dreaming about Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky and posting about it on Instagram.Read More
Ukraine plunged into darkness as new attacks pulverise energy grid
Russia is targeting Ukraine's entire electricity grid, which may constitute a war crime.Read More
[WATCH] Cruise ship passenger rescued after treading water for 20 hours
'I was never accepting this was it.' The 28-year-old man survived treading water in the Gulf of Mexico for 20 hours after going overboard.Read More