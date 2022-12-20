How to say 'Merry Christmas' and 'Happy New Year' in all 11 SA languages





Image: © intriceight8/123rf.com

With Christmas coming up on the 25 December, most people spend time with loved ones.

Living in a diverse country like South Africa, the best way to be inclusive is to better understand where we all come from and that includes learning more about the 11 official languages.

So let's all practice how to wish them a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year and warm others' hearts.

MERRY CHRISTMAs & HAPPY NEW YEAR — ALL 11 SOUTH AFRICAN LANGUAGES:

In Afrikaans Happy/Merry Christmas is 'Geseënde Kersfees' & 'Gelukkige nuwejaar / Voorspoedige nuwejaar'.

in isiZulu, it's 'UKhisimusi omuhle' & 'uJabulela unyaka omusha'.

in Sesotho, it's 'Le be le keresemese e monate' & 'Mahlohonolo a selemo se secha'.

In isiXhosa, it's 'Krismesi emnandi' and 'Nyak'omtsha'.

In English, it's 'Merry Christmas' & 'Happy New Year'.

In IsiNdebele, it's 'Ukresimusi omnandi' & 'Unyaka omusha omuhle'.

In the Northern Sotho, it's 'Mahlogonolo a Keresemose' & 'Mahlohonolo a selemo se secha'.

In Setswana, it's 'Masego a Keresemose' & 'Itumelele ngwaga o mosha'.

In SiSwati, it's 'Khisimusi lomuhle' & 'Jabulani, ngumnyaka lomusha'.

In Xitsonga, it's 'A ku ve Khisimusi lerinene' & 'Ntsako wa lembe lerintshwa'.

In Tshivenda, they say 'D’uvha la mabebo a Murena l’avhudi' & 'Nwaha muswa wa vhudi'.