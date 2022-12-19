Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
ANC Top7 results analysis
Guests
Sanusha Naidu
Today at 15:40
(Replay) SANDF deployment to Eskom plants
Guests
Helmoed Heitman - Military and Defence Analyst at ...
Today at 15:50
World Cup: Messi makes promises
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
How to avoid burnout in the workplace
Guests
Dr Cathy Angus, Clinical Psychologist
Today at 16:20
Hundreds of Doctors facing unemployment next year - SAMATU
Guests
Cedric Sihlangu
Today at 16:33
NSRI Catch-Up
Guests
Andrew Ingram
Today at 16:55
Things are OFF but we're still ON
Guests
Mike Abel - Co-Founder at M&C Saatchi Abel
Today at 17:05
ANC Conference live crossing update
Guests
Lindsay Dentlinger
Today at 17:20
Carol Paton | Ramaphosa may have won the vote, but he lost the battle to renew the ANC
Guests
Carol Paton
Today at 17:45
Crossing to Pippa Hudson in Antartica
Guests
Pippa Hudson
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
[WATCH] Crowds in Buenos Aires go CRAZY as Argentina wins the World Cup

19 December 2022 11:37 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Argentina
2022 World Cup
Bongani Bingwa
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

Argentina made history by taking the 2022 FIFA World Cup, after beating France in the final.

Bongani Bingwa interviews Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Argentina is the World Champions!

It is their first win in over 30 years, so the outpour of support, love, pride, and celebration is very much expected.

WATCH:

I have never seen anything like the scenes of celebration in Argentina.

Bongani Bingwa, Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Scroll up to listen to the full audio.




