[WATCH] Crowds in Buenos Aires go CRAZY as Argentina wins the World Cup
Bongani Bingwa interviews Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.
Argentina is the World Champions!
It is their first win in over 30 years, so the outpour of support, love, pride, and celebration is very much expected.
WATCH:
Incredible scenes in Argentina .. #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/hOyOk0yVZT' Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 19, 2022
I have never seen anything like the scenes of celebration in Argentina.Bongani Bingwa, Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Scroll up to listen to the full audio.
Source : AFP
