Domestic workers are losing jobs as cost of living rises: 'We are cut first'





Lester Kiewit interviews Gloria Kente of the South African Domestic Services and Allied Workers Union.

Many domestic workers are suffering after having their pay or working days cut

Employers do not appreciate the role that domestic workers play in their lives, according to Kente.

FILE: A domestic worker. Picture: Supplied

Many South Africans have had to cut back on expenses due to the rising cost of living, impacting the job security of domestic workers.

Around 32 000 domestic workers are unemployed, according to Statistics South Africa.

Many of those who remain employed are working fewer hours.

If the worker was working a full week, the employer will cut three days or two days, so the domestic worker can go look for [additional days] from another employer. Gloria Kente, Organiser at the South African Domestic Services and Allied Workers Union

We are the nurses, we are the teachers, we are everything to the employers. But at the end [of the day] they do not appreciate it; they do not recognise it... Gloria Kente, Organiser at the South African Domestic Services and Allied Workers Union

The pressure on domestic workers is felt across South Africa, but perhaps less so in the Western Cape, according to Kente.

For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview.